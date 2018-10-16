ASEAN e-commerce retail Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

ASEAN e-commerce retail Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

Increasing penetration of internet across the ASEAN countries is expected to promote the growth of ASEAN e-commerce retail market” — OMR Analyst

INDORE, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the OMR analysis, the ASEAN e-commerce retail market is growing at a significant rate during 2018-2023. ASEAN countries are becoming a hub of retail industries, owing to low cost and easy availability of labor in these countries. This is expected to promote the growth of e-commerce retail market in the ASEAN countries in the coming years. The ASEAN e-commerce retail market is segmented on the basis of end-user, device used, products and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

The South East Asian countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines and Singapore are expected to be prominent mobile internet users in the year 2018. The number of internet users are expected to increase significantly by the end of 2018 which makes Southeast Asia as one of the leading markets in terms of penetration of the internet. Moreover, there are numerous other advantages associated with e-commerce including availability of numerous options in order to get the best deal for the customer, time saving characteristics among various others. All such advantages are expected to set the table for significant growth of the ASEAN e-commerce retail market in the near future.

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and others. Indonesia is the leading market. The market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR. Growth of internet penetration is highest in Indonesia, which is one of the main reasons which is expected to boost the growth of the Indonesia e-commerce retail market. Moreover, Vietnam and Philippines are becoming the new choice for the established manufacturers to expand their manufacturing facilities so as to penetrate into the high potential ASEAN market, owing to this the retail industry is emerging in the country.

