Cuomo placing convicted sex offenders into group homes, refuses to install cameras & bypasses 911 call systems

Governor Andrew Cuomo has ignored countless pleas by Civil Rights and Disability Rights Advocate Michael Carey to stop all illegal and unconstitutional practices and to finally protect our most vulnerable from preventable sexual assaults and rapes, but he has refused.

The Cuomo administrations is covering-up massive numbers of reported sexual assaults and rapes of people with disabilities

I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator's dream.” — Stephen DeProspero - convicted sexual predator and pedophile

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jonathan Carey Foundation has been uncovering the rampant sexual abuse within New York State’s mental health care system and the fact that almost all reported sex crimes are being covered-up.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is operating his agencies that are supposed to care for people with disabilities who are among the most vulnerable like the Catholic church. Known sexual predators can do anything they want and can sexually assault practically anyone they want within Cuomo’s corrupt system.

Here is what a convicted sexual predator and pedophile said of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s system, it is “a predators dream.”

"The lack of supervision there made it easy to do what I did," DeProspero said in a handwritten affidavit obtained by The Associated Press. "I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator's dream."

http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/new-york-pay-3m-family-boy-molested-group-home-article-1.2977392

Michael Carey, the founder of the Jonathan Carey Foundation was asked for help by a 75-year-old mom that has a developmentally disabled son approximately one month ago. The State of New York was going to move a level 2 sex offender from a maximum-security prison into her sons group home in Glens Falls, New York.

https://poststar.com/news/local/state-halts-sex-offender-move-to-group-home-at-least/article_b2fd1dfa-2776-53bc-b37e-a7e425e54c76.html

Thankfully, this specific illegal placement and scheme was stopped because of intense public pressure but what was uncovered next would shock anyone to the core. The Jonathan Carey Foundation researched and uncovered that New York State has been placing convicted level 2 and level 3 sex offenders in many state and private facilities and group homes all across New York for years. Many of these individuals were caught and their crimes were raping little children, yet the State is moving these sexual predators into group homes to live with people with developmentally disabilities that cannot care for or defend themselves.

“The practices of placing convicted sex offenders into group homes is outrageous and it without question illegal and a recipe for sexual assaults and rapes. Numerous state and federal laws are being committed and those involved must be prosecuted.” - Michael Carey – Civil Rights & Disability Rights Advocate

https://www.whec.com/news/advocate-fights-to-remove-sex-offenders-from-group-homes-for-the-disabled/5086313/

Governor Andrew Cuomo recently signed an Executive Order for speed cameras to better protect children near schools but has yet to ensure cameras are put in place to protect people with disabilities. We must protect our children, but we must also protect our most vulnerable that cannot care for or defend themselves. Seven years have passed since the award-winning New York Times “Abused and Used” investigative reporting series which uncovered major systemic problems surrounding rampant abuse, neglect and deaths occurring within New York State’s mental health care system.

http://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytimes.com/interactive/nyregion/abused-and-used-series-page.html

The New York Times Editorial Board followed up a few years later in August of 2013 with an Editorial titled “Protecting the most vulnerable” where they state that cameras and police involvement are critical to protect our most vulnerable.

https://www.nytimes.com/2013/08/10/opinion/protecting-the-most-vulnerable.html

As directly quoted by the editorial Board; “Two-and-a-half years ago, The Times reported horrifying abuse of people with developmental disabilities or mental illnesses by state employees, who were rarely punished for it. Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised action. But too little appears to have changed.”

“There is much the governor could do. He could require surveillance cameras in these facilities, just as prisons have them. He could make sure that the police get more involved.”

A critical Surveillance Camera bill S5089/A10845 and 911 Civil Rights bill S4736D/A6830C which will dramatically reduce the abuse, neglect and deaths are both ready and have massive support by New York State legislators statewide but Cuomo has blocked their passage. These incredibly important bills will without question ensure much better protections for of our most vulnerable. Tragically, Governor Andrew Cuomo has ignored countless pleas to take emergency actions to protect people with disabilities for years. Governor Cuomo should have taken emergency executive actions long ago to install cameras and ensure immediate and direct 911 reporting to protect our most vulnerable and save untold numbers of lives.

Tragically, instead, Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed the protection of sexual predators like DeProspero. Attorney General Barbara Underwood has been asked to intervene, but up until now she has chosen to look the other way to protect Governor Andrew Cuomo and the system, instead of our most vulnerable. The facts and the truth are, almost all reported sex crimes committed against people with disabilities within Cuomo’s agencies are covered-up. Cuomo’s corrupt Justice Center is systematically making almost all reported sexual assaults and rapes of the disabled within Cuomo’s agencies disappear.

At the same time all this is unfolding within New York State’s mental health care system, Attorney General Underwood is going after the Catholic Church for the exact same matters of covering-up sex crimes and the protection of pedophile priests. Both Gov. Cuomo and AG Underwood must be investigated swiftly by the US Department of Justice for their involvement in the protection of countless sexual predator caregivers and for purposefully and illegally placing level 2 and level 3 convicted sex offenders within New York State’s mental health care facilities and group homes.

