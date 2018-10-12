Business Coach Christine Rose Returns to CUTV News Radio in a Brand New Radio Series

BONNEY LAKE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Rose says things you might be surprised to hear spring from the lips of a business coach. She advises her clients, primarily high achieving women, to make time for those mani-pedi’s and exercise classes. She tells them to embrace their femininity. She tells them to nurture relationships—with friends, family, coworkers--and to schedule that into each day. Christine believes the majority of business problems are people problems, and if you can get the people to their absolute best place, they’ll be better able to accomplish goals, and their businesses will thrive too.

Christine feels what differentiates her from other coaches, and earns her so many referrals, is that she has lived a full life—continuing education, divorce, mid-career changes, setting post-retirement goals, and launching a business venture from the ground up. It makes her more relatable and clients gladly trust her coaching.

One look at Christine’s logo, and you’ll understand a lot. The lovely pink rose is about more than just Christine’s name; it’s associated with blooming. Roses also have a lovely essence one might need to go through layers to find—just like when they uncover purpose and direction for business or a life-altering move in coaching. The green leaves represent growth, which is exactly what her clients experience.

After years in business that included a switch from for-profit to non-profit sectors, Christine retired. Since she is a life-long learner and achiever, retirement led to her new purpose, coaching. Christine now uses her experiences and coaching expertise to help to others design and live their best future. Once she began coach training, Christine realized turning it into a business was an imperative. She launched the coaching business that bears her name in 2015. Many women, and a few smart men, have sought her support since.

Christine notes that women will spend a lot of time and funds on homes, fashions, and landscapes, but neglect to put the same effort into their own future. Christine hopes she can reach more women, help get them out of what she calls default mode, and move ahead with their goals. Facing challenges, she says, only helps us grow.

Christine partners with clients to identify measurable goals, and to outline the steps to a more extraordinary life. Part of what she encourages them to do is tend to their daily JEWELS. She will explain what each letter of this acronym means throughout the series, but it relates to staying in a healthy place, so you can focus and achieve.

Christine respects her clients and educators of every type. One major influence is Lynn Taylor, who created the Core Values Index that she was trained in. Another is Marshall Goldsmith, a noble coach who has oft spoken to the CUTV News audience. Christine still has her own coach, and also learns weekly at Toastmasters where she hones her speaking skills. She pursues new hobbies and travels widely. For this Rose, it’s all part of the blossoming!

