Old Mill District Annual Halloween Party is Back...Better Than Ever!
Each year, the ghosts and goblins come down to Bend, Oregon's Old Mill District for trick-or-treating and other fun activities to celebrate Halloween.BEND, OREGON, USA, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, the ghosts and goblins come down to Bend, Oregon’s Old Mill District for trick-or-treating and other fun activities to celebrate Halloween. This year’s event features the traditional take-home toys and treats from the stores, as well as other frightful activities to keep those little monsters enjoying the holiday.
- Hot apple cider to ward off the fall chill at Savory Spice Shop
- Pet costume contest by the Humane Society of Central Oregon
- Reptile petting zoo by Central Oregon Herpetology Group held in the space between desperado and Avalon Salon
- Hay rides by Cowboy Carriage
- Hands-on Halloween crafts by Arts Station, Terpsichorean Dance Studio and Latin Dance performances, and Adventure Box Photo booth in Center Plaza
When: Wednesday, October 31, 4 -7 p.m.
Where: Throughout the Old Mill District, Powerhouse Drive, Bend, Oregon
Contact: 541-312-0131
More information: https://www.oldmilldistrict.com/event/family-halloween-party-in-the-old-mill-district/
Cost: Free
Noelle Fredland
Old Mill District
541-312-0131
email us here