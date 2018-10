Old Mill District Annual Halloween Party is Back...Better Than Ever!

Halloween in Bend Oregon's Old Mill District.

BEND, OREGON, USA, October 11, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, the ghosts and goblins come down to Bend, Oregon’s Old Mill District for trick-or-treating and other fun activities to celebrate Halloween. This year’s event features the traditional take-home toys and treats from the stores, as well as other frightful activities to keep those little monsters enjoying the holiday.- Hot apple cider to ward off the fall chill at Savory Spice Shop- Pet costume contest by the Humane Society of Central Oregon- Reptile petting zoo by Central Oregon Herpetology Group held in the space between desperado and Avalon Salon- Hay rides by Cowboy Carriage- Hands-on Halloween crafts by Arts Station, Terpsichorean Dance Studio and Latin Dance performances, and Adventure Box Photo booth in Center PlazaWhen: Wednesday, October 31, 4 -7 p.m.Where: Throughout the Old Mill District, Powerhouse Drive, Bend, OregonContact: 541-312-0131More information: https://www.oldmilldistrict.com/event/family-halloween-party-in-the-old-mill-district/ Cost: Free###