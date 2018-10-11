There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 154,137 in the last 365 days.

Old Mill District Annual Halloween Party is Back...Better Than Ever!

BEND, OREGON, USA, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, the ghosts and goblins come down to Bend, Oregon’s Old Mill District for trick-or-treating and other fun activities to celebrate Halloween. This year’s event features the traditional take-home toys and treats from the stores, as well as other frightful activities to keep those little monsters enjoying the holiday.


- Hot apple cider to ward off the fall chill at Savory Spice Shop

- Pet costume contest by the Humane Society of Central Oregon

- Reptile petting zoo by Central Oregon Herpetology Group held in the space between desperado and Avalon Salon

- Hay rides by Cowboy Carriage

- Hands-on Halloween crafts by Arts Station, Terpsichorean Dance Studio and Latin Dance performances, and Adventure Box Photo booth in Center Plaza

When: Wednesday, October 31, 4 -7 p.m.

Where: Throughout the Old Mill District, Powerhouse Drive, Bend, Oregon

Contact: 541-312-0131

More information: https://www.oldmilldistrict.com/event/family-halloween-party-in-the-old-mill-district/

Cost: Free

Noelle Fredland
Old Mill District
541-312-0131
