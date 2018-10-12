Clay Clark, Founder of the Thrivetime Show, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Business Podcast- 2018”

Business Consultant Clay Clark Best of Los Angeles Award

“We're honored to include Clay Clark of the Thrivetime Show into our BoLAA family.” Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clay Clark, founder of Thrive15 and creator of the “Thrivetime Show – Business School Without the BS,” wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Business Podcast- 2018”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed three years ago and consists of over 4,300 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Clay Clark of the Thrivetime Show into our BoLAA family."

A man of many talents, Clark has been called the “Jim Carey of Entrepreneurship.” He was “Metro Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year” at the age of 20 and the “U.S. Chamber National Blue Ribbon Quality Award Winner” at the age of 27. As the result of his tireless tenacity and endless work ethic, he’s been able to found and co-found several companies including: DJ Connection, Elephant in the Room Men’s Grooming Lounge, and Thrive15.com.

“My dad was a college graduate, and there was that fallacy that if you graduate from college you’ll know how to make money,” Clark explains on why he started up a business podcast, “a lot of people don’t have moms or dads or people in the picture to teach them, and this is a way we can do it — on the web. We want to help people thrive and live at their peak.”

The Thrivetime show allows viewers to “Experience business school without the BS” with Clark and his co-host: optometrist turned business tycoon Doctor Robert Zoellner. This award-winning team has been featured on Forbes, Fast Company, Bloomberg, and Pando Daily.

Clark, who over the years has also worked as a business growth consultant, educator, and entertainer of choice for countless clients, continues to push himself. “Success means sustainably achieving my goals in the areas of faith, family, finance, relationships and fitness.” Clark concludes.

Rob Red, a podcast listener on Stitcher, praises, “The Thrive Time Show is the business radio show I've been waiting for. For anyone who is serious about entrepreneurship, this is the show for you.”