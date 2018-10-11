Lockdowel Fast Fastening to Exhibit at Wood Pro Expo Lancaster Booth 205 Oct. 18 and 19

Lockdowel fastening saves hours of manufacturing and assembly time. Lockdowel's barbed H clip snaps in quickly and simply! Lockdowel snap-in fastening makes assembly simple.

See Lockdowel snap-in, tool-less fastening at WPE Lancaster Oct. 18 & 19 in the CNC Factory Booth #205

Furniture and cabinets can be assembled in a fraction of the time that conventional fastening solutions require, because Lockdowel fasteners slide into pre-routed slots and snap securely into place” — Stephen Anderson, Lockdowel CEO

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lockdowel Inc., manufacturers of tool-less, glue-less, snap-in fasteners for furniture, cabinets and closets will demonstrate at Wood Pro Expo in Lancaster, Pennsylvania October 18 -19 in the CNC Factory booth #205. The company will show how its slide-to-lock technology enables fast, simple fastening of cabinets, chairs, tables, shelving and millwork, saving hours of assembly and manufacturing time.

“Lockdowel customers have found that furniture, cabinets and closets can be assembled in a fraction of the time that conventional fastening solutions require, because Lockdowel fasteners slide into pre-routed slots and snap securely into place,” Lockdowel CEO Stephen Anderson says. “It is fitting that we are in the CNC Factory booth, since they have built a robust, laser measured CNC designed for inserting Lockdowel fasteners and precisely drilling the required insertion holes.”

CNC Factory designs and manufactures CNC machines in their Santa Ana, California facility. They have launched the new Scorpion LDR, an inserting and drilling machine for Lockdowel’s nylon and metal fasteners of various sizes.

“The LDR is the only Lockdowel machine to perform high speed dual drilling which can insert two sizes of Lockdowel fasteners at the same time,” Chris Corrales, Owner of CNC Factory says. “With CNC Factory being located in the United States, we can integrate new advanced manufacturing technology like Lockdowel fastening into CNC systems quicker and more skillfully than any other CNC manufacturer in the world,” Corrales says.

The Lockdowel assembly method has expedited the building of RTA (read-to-assemble) furniture for consumers by 60% for Murphy Door Creative Door Solutions of Ogden, Utah; 70% for Closet Outlet in St. Cloud, Florida; and 66% for online furniture retailer Regency Office Furniture headquartered in Akron, Ohio. A 2018 review on Amazon of a Regency Office Furniture bookshelf made with Lockdowel fastening reads that the customer’s eleven-year-old daughter assembled the shelves in about an hour.

Wood Pro Expo (WPE) is a regional event for woodworking businesses that brings together suppliers and experts for a localized presentation of equipment and supply solutions. WPE includes a strong educational program on best practices for shop production - including CNC basics, employee recruitment, finishing, lean manufacturing, business management, software, and shop safety - and an expo floor with equipment and supplies geared to small and medium-size shops.

To register with free expo hall admission, go to this link and enter CNCFAC18 when prompted: https://www.woodworkingnetwork.com/events/wood-pro-expo-lancaster

About Lockdowel

Lockdowel provides simple manufacturing, assembly, and installation solutions for cabinets, furniture, closets, and architectural millwork. Patent pending. Lockdowel 41920 Christy Street, Fremont, CA 94538 , (650)477-7112 www.lockdowel.com



Lockdowel Slide-to-Lock Chair Assembly