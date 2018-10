Church of Scientology Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month in Downtown Clearwater

The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization is holding a celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month with family friendly activities, live music and food. Pictured here is last year’s celebration with youth from the Grupo Folklorico Mahetzi dance grou

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, October 11, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 13, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization and the humanitarian initiatives it supports are putting on a party in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Osceola Courtyard on the corner of Drew St. and Fort Harrison Ave. The festivities go from 4:00-10:30pm with food and family friendly activities.“Clearwater has a large Hispanic Community,” said Paola Rodriguez, one of the event’s organizers. “We believe that it is important to celebrate their history with them and have a lot of fun while doing it. We have done this for several years and everyone has a great time.”The event features activities and games including a bouncy house, a gamut of carnival games, live Hispanic music as well as plenty of food.While having a great time, guests can learn about the Church of Scientology supported humanitarian programs: The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay , Foundation for a Drug-Free World, United for Human Rights , the Citizen’s Commission on Human Rights Florida and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.These non-profit organizations each have community centers on Fort Harrison Ave. where they teach moral values, human rights, harmful effects of drugs and expose abuses in the field of mental health.There is no cost to attend this celebration and all are welcome to participate.For more information please call (727) 467-6860 or email at events@churchofscientology.net.About the Church of Scientology:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all," the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org