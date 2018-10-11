Church of Scientology Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month in Downtown Clearwater
“Clearwater has a large Hispanic Community,” said Paola Rodriguez, one of the event’s organizers. “We believe that it is important to celebrate their history with them and have a lot of fun while doing it. We have done this for several years and everyone has a great time.”
The event features activities and games including a bouncy house, a gamut of carnival games, live Hispanic music as well as plenty of food.
While having a great time, guests can learn about the Church of Scientology supported humanitarian programs: The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, Foundation for a Drug-Free World, United for Human Rights, the Citizen’s Commission on Human Rights Florida and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.
These non-profit organizations each have community centers on Fort Harrison Ave. where they teach moral values, human rights, harmful effects of drugs and expose abuses in the field of mental health.
There is no cost to attend this celebration and all are welcome to participate.
For more information please call (727) 467-6860 or email at events@churchofscientology.net.
Pat Harney
Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization
727-467-6860
email us here