G Smart Community turns structured data into a commodity
In simple terms, someone has used your data and profited from it without your consent. What if you can monetize your own data?
It will be surprising for some of you to know that Data is a tradable commodity and the market is worth in Billions. Why data is important?
The current generation’s decision making is strongly influenced by information gathered via the internet. Be it be for buying a product or about altering your perception about a person or community, data plays a big role.
A recent example of the infamous “Cambridge Analytica” has shown how the situation is worse than we think. It was a classic example of how your personal data was breached, used without consent, in order to gain financial benefit for the firm as well as how the firm used it to influence other users’ decision making.
The only person here who didn't get financially benefited from all these is the user itself who’s data was sold.
G Smart Community is a global scale database with blockchain characteristics that allows anyone to securely store structured data. G Smart Community returns data ownership to individuals and lets them monetize their data on their own terms. G Smart Community turns structured data into a commodity and is helping to build the $120 Billion Data Economy.
To put in a nutshell, G Smart Community is aiming to build a blockchain based network, where all the data of the user will be stored and encrypted. In the G Smart Community Ecosystem, all the user data will be encrypted and securely stored and only the user will be having absolute control over his data which he will be able to monetize.
So, the next time you see an ad when you are on the internet, remember that’s your money being taken from you.
