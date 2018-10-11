Youth to Learn Freedom of Expression at Fashion Show in the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
The Golden Linkettes program focuses on instilling self-confidence & leadership skills in the youth while also fostering community outreach. The fashion show will allow each young lady from the Linkettes to demonstrate poise and self-confidence, which is something that the program seeks to instill in the program’s participants.
The Cole Link Foundation has worked with the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center for 4 months in creating tea parties or rehearsing dance routines toward the improvement of the girls’ artistic expression, confidence, and etiquette.
“Working with nonprofits has always been a passion of mine”, said Ms. Clemence Chevrot, Director for the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. “They are the front lines in making a positive impact in today’s society. By working with those who improve the lives of others we can improve our society as Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote, ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.’”
There is no cost for nonprofits like the Cole Link Foundation to use the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center.
For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. CCV stays true to their reputation of helping others with their new center, located on the corner of Fort Harrison Ave. and Drew St. in downtown Clearwater, which facilitates the growth of non-profits by serving as a free event venue & meeting space. CCV and the CCV Center are sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization.
Pat Harney
Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization
727-467-6860
email us here