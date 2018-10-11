Foundation for a Drug-Free World Drives the Drug-Free Message Home with Successful Concert
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World used music to spread the Truth About Drugs message, to inspire people, especially youth, to lead a drug-free life. The concert featured Jonathan Miller and Hana-Li and was attended by over 280 people from the Tampa Bay area. Guests enjoyed refreshments, danced into the evening and were reached by the important message, “You can have fun without using alcohol and drugs.”
One guest, a school teacher - said, “It was so great to see all the kids and youth dancing and having fun with their families and friends in this safe environment. It shows them they can have fun without drugs or alcohol!”
Another guest, who works in the community said, “This was such a great concert and great cause! I have been using the Truth About Drugs materials as they are a great tool and I will continue to use them to educate youth on the dangers of drugs.”
After the concert guests were encouraged to take complimentary Truth About Drugs booklets and DVDs providing facts to keep themselves and others drug-free.
These materials serve as the backbone of the international “Truth About Drugs” educational program. All the proceeds raised from the concert will be used to spread the Truth About Drugs program to at-risk youth, educators, law enforcement personnel and community leaders throughout the state of Florida.
President of The Foundation of a Drug-Free World’s Florida Chapter, Julieta Santagostino, stated: “When young people have their questions about drugs fully answered, and are given the ‘truth’, they are much more likely to make good decisions concerning taking drugs in the first place. Humanitarian and Scientology founder,
Mr. L. Ron Hubbard once said, ‘The single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs’ and this is what we are fighting against.”
About Foundation for a Drug-Free World:
Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit, public benefit organization sponsored by the Church of Scientology and headquartered in Los Angeles. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides educational materials, advice and coordination working with youth, parents, educators, volunteer organizations, and government agencies —anyone with an interest in helping people get the information they need to avoid drug abuse and addiction. The Truth About Drugs campaign booklets, in 22 languages, have reached millions of people all over the world.
About THE FORT HARRISON:
The Fort Harrison serves as the international religious retreat for the Church of Scientology. With more than 11,000 Scientology Churches, Missions and groups spanning six continents, Scientologists come to Clearwater from all over the world for religious training and ministerial services. The Fort Harrison is made available to community groups and charities for their special events and fundraisers. Scientology is an applied religious philosophy based on the work of L. Ron Hubbard.
