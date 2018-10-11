Great Impact for Job Seekers and Recruiting Companies at the Santa Monica Tech Career Fair
Over 1000 job seekers met the representatives of 25 leading companies from Santa Monica and Los Angeles
Santa Monica Mayor Ted Winterer, Laurel Rosen CEO of Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce, Chris Haberl CEO of TeamPlus, Brian Mac Mahon of Expert Dojo and tech entrepreneur Nektar Baziotis, welcomed over 1000 job seekers from the LA area and were able to discuss with them regarding job opportunities and offer career advices.
The participating job seekers had the opportunity to meet Santa Monica’s tech companies, start-ups, as well as LA county’s recruiting companies who were looking to hire candidates. Among the participating companies were ZipRecruiter, Centerfield, Chromeriver, Callfire, Vaco, StartupTap, Alphaten and T-Mobile. A lot of the participants chose to use the Team Plus HR recruiting system, that matches potential candidates to specific job openings. Furthermore, Brian McMahon - CEO of Expert DOJO - the fastest growing accelerator in Santa Monica and LA, gave advices to entrepreneurship enthusiasts during the Fair.
“Talent should be always rewarded and given opportunities for expression” said Nektar Baziotis, President of ENKI Technologies. “Bringing together in a direct communication job seekers and recruiters serves and evolves our community."
TEAMPLUS is a talent-driven applicant tracking system. Our solution allows matching candidates with positions, ranking them by fit and viewing their recorded interviews. We are an HR technology startup located in Santa Monica with success stories around the world! http://teamplus.co/ info@teamplus.co
The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce advocates and represents business’ interests and issues facing the community. We provide the environment to help our members prosper and succeed through a proactive working partnership with all levels of government and community organizations to achieve a healthy local economy and quality of life. http://smchamber.com/ / info@smchamber.com
ENKI Technologies innovates, designs and develops websites, mobile apps and custom software applications that serve real needs with focus in strategy, UI/UX and quality of deliverables. ENKI translates abstract ideas into concrete solutions that assist in increasing efficiency, productivity and profits. https://enki.tech / info@enki.tech
Expert DOJO is the largest fast growth startup accelerator in Southern California and has had over 500 companies go through our program in 2016 culminating with the largest Investor Demo Day in the United States (over 840 startups pitching to over 85 active investors). We not only train and connect companies but we also invest in them through our accelerator fund. The reason we have such a high success rate for startups is, not only because of our focus on business growth but also because of our large selection of amazing specialists and coaches who are dedicated to helping startups succeed. Find everything you need to know about Expert DOJO: http://expertdojo.com / brian@expertdojo.com
Benedetta Elbert
Team Plus
+1 213 814 2332
email us here