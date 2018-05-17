Apogee launches website for the ECORESILIENTE research project
ECORESILIENTE is an environmental research project initiated by the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore
The ECORESILIENTE project refers to the Research Line D 3.2, Topic 2: Adaptation to climate change, of the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore (Catholic University of the Sacred Heart). The main objective of the project concerns the development of best practices, indicators and good policies to support the preservation of ecosystem services, mitigating the negative effects due to climate change. In particular, "political and economic strategies" will be considered through the inclusion of best practices and indicators in a political context.
Coordinator of the project is Prof. Ettore Capri, Ph.D, Director of the European Observatory for Sustainable Agriculture, OPERA, an independent research center and think tank of the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore. Prof. Capri carries out research and teaches on the impacts of contaminants in the environment, food, living organisms and humans. He is the author of over 240 publications including 110 scientific articles.
“We are very proud to support Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore and Prof. Capri in this important project”, said Apogee’s Managing Director, Mr. Nektar Baziotis, highlighting: “Our Earth and Environment is just an extension of our being. We have a co-dependent and the responsibility to take actions to make our planet healthier."
Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore is an Italian private research university founded in 1921. It is the largest private university in Europe and the largest Catholic University in the world. Cattolica provides undergraduate and graduate courses as well as PhD programs. The University has been granted five stars by QS Stars, a global university rating system, in the following fields: employability, teaching, facilities and engagement. The 2017 QS World University Rankings by subject also ranked the Faculty of Law 80th in the world. Cattolica boasts a number of centres for scientific research: 49 institutes, 24 departments, 79 research centres, and 5 inter-university centres, with 1,650 research fellows active in different scientific research initiatives.- http://www.unicatt.it/
Apogee Information Systems was established in 2005 and provides informatics' services especially in Content Management Systems, Project Management, e-learning Applications, Human Resources Management, Consulting and Digital Marketing. Many of Apogee's clients are organizations pertaining to the European Union and the United Nations such as EIPA (European Institute of Public Administration), the North Sea Region Programme and EuroMed Justice. - https://apogee.gr/en/home/
