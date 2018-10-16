Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing (ECM) Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

INDORE, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the OMR analysis, the global electronics contract manufacturing market is growing at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global electronics contract manufacturing market has witnessed a significant growth due to increasing trend of outsourcing of design and engineering services. The electronic contract manufacturing market can be segmented on the basis of services, tier, and end user. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, analyst insights & current market trends, strategic recommendations, market determinants, key company analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis and company profiling.

“The electronic contract manufacturing services offers the supply management solutions, electronic systems, devices and electronic manufacturing technologies into the market such as aerospace, medical, and industrial market. The electronic contract manufacturing companies diverse its electronic resources across the globe and develop printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), microelectronics, box build and system integration. The outsourcing manufacturing facilities of electronics served by the various contract manufacturing companies includes Arc-Tronics Inc., Asteel Flash Group and Benchmark Electronics, Inc. The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) assemble and supply the Circuit Card Assembly (CCA) with the various sizes and volumes as well as substrate type including Rogers, FR4, copper, ceramic and metal core aluminum.

Moreover, the EMS develops the various types of PCBs with IC programming, conformal coating for urethane, silicon base and acrylic. Market competition and product complexities require Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) to advance their in-house development and design competencies and collaborate with EMS partners for mutual growth. To reduce overall costs and shift from fixed costs to variable costs, OEMs are increasingly moving product design and development processes to EMS partners. At the same time, EMS companies are offering more design services for sub-assemblies and finished products. The EMS offers end to end manufacturing solutions and product design to the OEMs. EMS plays an integral part in the introduction of new ‎electronic products in concept generation, product planning, engineering, industrial design and mass production.

The global electronics contract manufacturing market by geography has been divided into four major regions which include North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. APAC has been dominating the market due to significant contribution from China and Taiwan, economic labor, cohesive government policies in the region and increasing demand in consumer electronic sector. North America and Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to growing innovation offered by contract manufacturer, technological advancement and so forth.

