ComplianceOnline Announces Seminar on Computer System Validation to be held in San Francisco - Nov 6 & 7, 2018

ComplianceOnline and Subject matter expert, David Nettleton will conduct a two-day seminar on FDA Compliant computer system validation.

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Led by well-known FDA compliance specialist David Nettleton, ComplianceOnline’s seminar on computer system validation (CSV) returns to California in Nov 2018. The two-day training program will address latest computer system industry standards for data security, data transfer, audit trails, electronic records and signatures, software validation, and computer system validation.

Given the constant updates in the industry, each session in the seminar will cover these industry updates and focus on best practices to avoid 483s and Warning Letters. From learning how to buy COTS software and qualifying vendors to change control methods that allow quick and safe system evolution, this in-person training will assist regulatory affairs personnel, software managers, QA/ QC teams and others within an organization.

The 2018 ComplianceOnline CSV seminar participation from various healthcare and pharma organizations, such as Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Mylan LLC, Vital Therapies, Inc., BioLife Solutions, Asterias BioTherapeutics and others, have made the event an industry platform to reckon with.

Seminar instructor David Nettleton is an industry leader, author, and teacher for 21 CFR Part 11, Annex 11, HIPAA, software validation, and computer system validation. He is involved with the development, purchase, installation, operation and maintenance of computerized systems used in FDA compliant applications. He has completed more than 230 mission critical laboratory, clinical, and manufacturing software implementation projects.

During the seminar, Mr. Nettleton will also review recent FDA inspection trends and discuss how to streamline document authoring, revision, review, and approval, allowing participants to implement his recommendations and successfully completing FDA inspections.

Dates: Tuesday, November 6, 2018 (8.00 AM - 5.00 PM) and Wednesday, November 7, 2018 (8.30 AM - 3.30 PM)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Registration Cost: $1,599.00 per registration

