Friday is World Arthritis Day 2018

MRI Test for Thomas at Great Ormond Street Childrens Hospital

This Friday 12 October is World Arthritis Day, raising global awareness and understanding around life with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases and the importance of gaining early diagnosis and access to care.

The wide-ranging forms of arthritis, most specifically Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA), are pathological conditions closely observed by the team at ANCON Medical after the diagnosis in 2017 of Thomas; the son of the company’s CEO, Wesley Baker. Since his diagnosis last year, Thomas has undergone several treatments at Kent and Canterbury Hospital and Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London and is courageously fighting against worsening symptoms each day, and being treated by new breakthrough biologics drugs, chemotherapy and strong steroid treatment.

Early diagnosis of Arthritis is key to preventing further damage, but Arthritis often receive delayed or no diagnosis; reducing peoples' quality of life and affecting physical abilities. This is precisely the kind of disease where ANCON Medical’s advanced disease screening technology can be life-changing. Non-invasive, simple to use, and affordable, the ANCON’s Nanoparticle Biomarker Tagging (NBT) technology can detect the presence of disease by measuring exhaled breath for signs of the disease.

ANCON Medical also supports the campaign to raise awareness of the CCAA (Children’s Chronic Arthritis Association): a leading support charity in England and Wales for families with children suffering from Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA). CCAA is run by people who have been affected by the disease and are passionate about supporting others and providing a support network for children with Arthritis and their families.

ANCON Medical’s life-changing NBT technology works by detecting breath specific “biomarkers,” which are DNA-protein controlled volatile organic compound (VOC) metabolites specific to diseases. Researchers have discovered biomarkers for more than 400 diseases, including lung, bowel and other cancers and are working to find those related to the various arthritic conditions faced by around 3 million people in Europe alone.

By using machine learning software in association with the NBT technology the device can hunt for these specific molecules, so that the disease can be diagnosed early, thereby increasing treatment options and survival probability. No technology on the market is as highly sensitive at detecting biomarkers as NBT, which can detect the fingerprints of the disease at concentrations as low as one ion in 10,000 cubic centimetres, giving the device a sensitivity that could be measured down to a single molecule.

“The NBT device is very versatile and promises to change the lives of children as yet undiagnosed with this painful disease in a non-invasive and much less intimidating way than current testing procedures. Although unfortunately too late for Thomas’s JIA diagnosis, it can also be used to screen for diseases such as cancer and potentially be reassigned to test for a range of other diseases when needed,” says Wesley Baker, who is a member of the Royal Society of Medicine.

JIA is a painful autoimmune disease, where your immune system gets confused and attacks healthy joint tissue, causing inflammation and at times severe damage it is a life-changing illness. There are an estimated 12,000 children and young people living with JIA in the UK, representing 1 child in every 1,000 under the age of 16. Early diagnosis is key to limiting the progression of this painful and potentially debilitating disease.

