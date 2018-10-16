Global Fiberglass Fabric Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Fiberglass Fabric Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

Increasing emphasis towards green building initiatives to promote the growth of fiberglass fabric market over the forecast period” — OMR Analyst

INDORE, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to OMR analysis, the global fiberglass fabric market is growing at a significant rate during 2018-2023. Global initiatives to curb harmful emissions from the buildings, use of eco-friendly materials such as fiberglass fabrics are expected to increase over the forecast period. The global fiberglass fabric market is segmented on the basis of fabric type, application and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, analyst insights & current market trends, strategic recommendations, market determinants, key company analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis and company profiling.

Fiberglass market shares a synergic relationship with numerous industries including defense and aerospace, construction and electrical. As these industries continue to grow, the demand for fiberglass market is expected to increase during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and growing standards of living created the demand for proper housing facilities. As a result, the demand for fiberglass fabric has increased significantly. Moreover, the demand for energy efficient materials has also increased significantly due to building efficiency laws. Fiberglass fabrics stand out to be a perfect alternative as a green, energy efficient and sustainable material for use in numerous industries. All such factors are expected to promote the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The market on the basis of geography the market has been divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the world. APAC is expected to witness significant growth due to rising demand for fiberglass fabrics in the region. This can be attributed to the increasing demand as the infrastructure facilities are increasing across Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the adoption of fiberglass fabric technologies in North America and Europe has also increased at a significant rate, this is expected to be a prime factor which is expected to promote the growth of the market in these regions. Some of the key market players contributing in the market include Hexcel Corporation, Tah Tong Textile Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, JEC Group Co., Ltd., SAERTEX GmbH & Co., Kg., Taiwan Electric Insulator Co. Ltd. and Saint-Gobain S.A.

