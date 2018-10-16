Global Alternate Transportation Technology Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2028

Global Alternate Transportation Technology Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2028

Stringent government emission norms to drive the growth of the alternate transportation technology market” — OMR Analyst

INDORE, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the OMR analysis, the global alternate transportation technology market is growing at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global alternate transportation technology market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to the shift towards use of electricity as a source of propulsion. The global alternate transportation technology market is segmented on the basis of transportation mode, fuel type, application and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

As the global population is increasing across the globe, the demand of energy efficient transport alternatives is increasing across the globe. This is expected to be one of the prime reasons which is expected to drive the growth of the alternate transportation technology market in the near future. Moreover, as the emphasis on increasing investment in research and development of new battery technology across the globe is expected to further drive the growth of the market in the near future. According to the International energy association more than 1 Million electric cars were sold in the year 2017, which puts a light on paradigm shifting towards electric vehicles across the globe. Moreover, the fleet of electric cars on the road surpassed 3 Million units, with a growth of more than 50% from the year 2016.

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. APAC is the leading market. The market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR. Increasing sales of electric vehicles in China is one of the prime reasons which is expected to drive the growth of the APAC market over the forecast period. In addition, Europe is also expected to show promising growth in terms of growth of alternate transportation technology market owing to the increasing sales of electric vehicles in the European countries such as Norway, Iceland, Sweden and Germany. Asia-Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR amongst all regions during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

