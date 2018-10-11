Lisa Levina and Brian Atallian Selected as Cover Stories in October 2018 Issues of Featured Agent Magazine
October 2018 Real Estate and Mortgage Editions include features on professionals in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, and New York.
Lisa Levina — Owner and Principal Broker of New Vista Horizons, Inc., based in Manhattan — has made a name for herself as a consummate professional and a dynamic talent. Her business serves all five of New York City’s boroughs, as well as Florida’s Miami metro region and southwest Florida’s North Port and Port Charlotte communities. Lisa has earned a host of designations, including Certified Buyer’s Representative and Master Certified Negotiating Expert, and is also a New York State Certified real estate instructor, further underscoring her in-depth knowledge of the industry. The issue also includes profile stories on Adam Glick, a Santa Monica, California based real estate professional serving the regional market from Beverly Hills to Venice, and Santa Monica to the Palisades, and Esin Susol, a Boston, Massachusetts based real estate professional serving the Boston metro region, including the South Shore and North Shore.
Brian Atallian, an accomplished Mortgage Professional based in a Newark, Delaware, is known for his sincerity, hard-won knowledge, and proven track record of success. Beyond his home state, Brian is also licensed in New Jersey, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. His experience runs the gamut, and he has worked alongside resales, first-time homebuyers, move-up borrowers, and has even established himself as an authority on new construction financing. Brian also serves as President of the Delaware Economic Summit.
