Melania Mirzakhanian and Zach Gemmill Chosen as Cover Stories in November 2018 Issues of Featured Agent Magazine
November 2018 Real Estate and Mortgage Editions include features on professionals in California, Nevada, and New York.
Melania Mirzakhanian, an accomplished Real Estate Broker based in Southern California, is known for service that is knowledgeable, individually tailored, and founded on integrity. With close to two decades of experience behind her, Melania’s business serves San Diego, North County, as well as Orange County and Los Angeles County. Her expertise and dedication to clients has been recognized by the Circle of Excellence Award for being in the top 5% of REALTORS® in San Diego. Melania gives back to her community through organizations related to early childhood education — a cause close to her heart.
The issue also includes a profile story on James Taylor, a real estate professional based in New York City, serving all five boroughs in addition to Florida’s southeast Miami metro region and southwest Florida’s North Port and Port Charlotte communities. Having grown up in Mexico City, James brings an international pedigree to his work, and his service offerings are diverse, fielding clients for residential resales, leases, commercial and investment properties.
Zach Gemmill, a Mortgage Professional based in Henderson, Nevada, has earned a reputation for responsiveness, inventive problem-solving, and a genuine dedication to his clients’ goals. Primarily serving the southern region of Nevada, he has access to a variety of loan products and programs to facilitate the transactional process on behalf of his clients. From down payment assistance programs and options that cater to the self-employed, to trusted experience working with VA products — Zach and his team are well-versed in fitting clients with the most sensible product for their goals and financial health.
According to Lisa White, Managing Editor of Featured Agent Magazine, “The professionals highlighted in our November issues are dedicated and accomplished individuals, committed to their clients and their communities. We are excited to watch as they continue to make their mark on the industry.”
Featured Agent Magazine is targeted towards real estate and mortgage professionals, along with consumers. The magazine’s website includes a searchable agent directory, allowing consumers to locate and connect with real estate and mortgage professionals in their communities. Educational articles, along with a variety of lifestyle articles are also included in each issue.
