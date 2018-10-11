Restaurant Magic Promotes Mike Costanza to DevOps Senior Manager

Restaurant Magic is excited to announce the recent promotion of Mike Costanza to DevOps Senior Manager.

TAMPA, FL, USA, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant Magic is excited to announce the recent promotion of one of their existing team members, Mike Costanza, to DevOps Senior Manager. DevOps is a trending practice in the market that unifies software development and operations. Mr. Costanza was selected for this role because of his broad skills spanning development, operations, security, infrastructure, and support. His new responsibilities will include providing leadership to delivery teams, rolling out new tools and development techniques, and automating processes where appropriate.

The DevOps Senior Manager is a new position at Restaurant Magic and has been developed based on the company’s recent growth. Prior to being promoted, Mr. Costanza was the Senior Innovation Strategist for Restaurant Magic and focused his energy and leadership in the product areas of data integrations, APIs, EDI, process engineering, custom development solutions, security and infrastructure.

“Mike Costanza is a person who has the innate ability to make the impossible possible” said Erynn Krishner, VP of Operations at Restaurant Magic. “He has skills spanning all areas and loves strategically thinking about process and automation. This is a well-deserved promotion and I am confident that he will rock it!”

About Restaurant Magic

Restaurant Magic Software has been providing advanced software solutions to the restaurant and hospitality industry for over 20 years. The robust Data Central Management Suite, the flagship product, is a powerful and flexible application that takes advantage of the latest technology trends to offer premier processing and analytics. Modules work seamlessly to help you manage your business more efficiently and with greater insight and control. Packages can be customized to meet your needs and include Food Management, Labor Management, Enterprise Reporting, Advanced Analytics, Menu Planning, and more. Data Central also has several offerings that maximize accessibility though tablet specific interfaces and Mobile Applications. To learn more about Restaurant Magic Software and its products, call us at 1(800) 933-4711 or visit the website at www.restaurantmagic.com.