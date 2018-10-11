COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. Signs on for Smart Solution’s Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Suite
Smart Solution’s flexible, feature rich and cost-effective state-of-the-art suite of products enables and fully supports evolving member service strategiesAURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Solution is very pleased to announce that COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. (COKCU) has signed a binding agreement to convert to Smart Solution’s Universa Premier Core Banking Suite. The Universa software is an innovative, browser-based digital banking platform that encompasses the latest technological advances and security. As a leading fintech provider of banking and financial management solutions, Smart Solution is well positioned to offer its innovative products to financial institutions internationally. With this agreement, Smart Solution welcomes COKCU as its seventh (7th) active client in Jamaica. As COKCU is set to join its ever-growing list of Universa clients, Smart Solution continues to enhance and solidify the reputation of Universa as one of the most prominent contenders in leading-edge digital banking platforms in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.
Universa’s agile, rapid release development process enables Smart Solution to quickly translate client business needs or new ideas into customizable system functionalities. Access to Universa’s highly configurable functionalities is under the client’s full control by means of Universa’s security framework. The possibilities for customization are endless and new additions are seamless.
“In keeping with our mission to continuously improve the well-being of our members, COK Sodality is pleased to partner with Smart Solution, as we seek to increase the efficiency of all the services we offer. We anticipate that this relationship will not only benefit our existing members, but assist us in attracting new members, who rely on technology to conduct their business in a speedy, hassle-free manner”, COK Sodality CEO Aloun N’dombet-Assamba noted. “We went through a very extensive selection process, and have full confidence that we have made the right choice”, Mrs. Assamba added.
“We are delighted that COKCU has chosen to migrate to our growing family of financial institutions using the Universa platform to support its member service strategies,” stated Iean Tait, President and CEO of Smart Solution. “This is a big step for COKCU as it transitions away from a completely customized in-house, self-maintained system that has served them well for many years. After a very thorough vendor analysis, we are extremely proud to have been chosen as the vendor with the best technology platform, track record and expertise. We are excited to work with such a large, progressive institution and we are fully committed to partnering with COKCU to enable them to deliver on their mandate. As technological excellence is the backbone of any institution, having selected Universa is a testimony to its scalable architecture, flexibility and rich functionality,” added Iean Tait. “Many institutions are looking for ways to keep up with new and emerging market technologies; the switch to Universa will provide them with the needed tools to meet those challenges and embrace the future.”
About COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. (COKCU)
Incorporated in 1967, with 13 members and JMD $120 in shares, City of Kingston Co-operative Credit Union Limited was founded to offer membership to everyday residents of the local community who were not a part of certain restricted professions or church groups. In 2009, the City of Kingston Co-operative Credit Union merged with the Sodality Co-operative Credit Union and COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union Limited was born. By means of this merger, many additional membership criteria were added which translated into COKCU being able to say proudly that it now enjoys the largest membership among all credit unions in Jamaica and in the English-speaking Caribbean. COK celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017, with more than 280,000 members and in excess of JMD $9.2 Billion in assets.
About Smart Solution
Established in 1985, Smart Solution is a Canadian corporation that provides core banking systems and financial management solutions to a growing list of progressive financial institutions. Its diverse clientele includes some of the top banks, credit unions and trust companies in Canada, Central America and the Caribbean. As an established leader in delivering and integrating the most innovative financial services technologies, Smart Solution provides cutting-edge, customer-focused products that meet the specific needs of the financial industry. The company’s Universa enterprise digital banking system incorporates the industry’s best practices with the latest technologies to give clients a state-of-the art solution that is feature-rich, scalable, and secure. We pride ourselves on our attention to detail and on our team of qualified experts focused on providing exceptional service and support.
