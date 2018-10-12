Co-Op Celebrating Women Sponsoring Party 40 and 50 is Beautiful
Co-Op Celebrating Women is hosting a fun purposeful VIP dinner party at Art's Table on Montana Avenue for like-minded awesome moms who love to make a difference
According to Co-Op Celebrating Women Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We love to celebrate Westside moms who are between 40 and 50 years (plus) young, that love to make a difference, and meet like-minded women. We're hosting an intimate dinner event, to be inspired, enjoy delicious food, and have the time of our life."
How to Attend Party 40 and 50 is Beautiful
1. Mom lives in Santa Monica or surrounding communities and mom emails RSVP@FunFrenchParty.com to reserve a spot and get details (time and date for an intimate dinner event).
2. Attendees are between 40 and 50 years young at heart. Moms leave the kids and significant others at home (this is an adults and women only party).
Carlos Cymerman adds "We love rewarding dining parties... moms have fun...and experience life differently."
About
Co-Op Celebrating Women is an invite only Santa Monica Based Social Co-Op for working moms and moms that volunteer in the community (and their significant other is a working professional). Together, we participate to help fund community service, 'Our Moms Work,' and enjoy fun fulfilling life experiences. www.Co-OpCelebratingWomen.com; serving members who live in Santa Monica and surrounding communities.
Co-Op Celebrating Women, Founding Member, Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering/IT, and Marketing/Sales professionals. We reward referrals with fun life experiences. We sponsor www.OurMomsWork.org.
Our Moms Work is a Santa Monica based community service sponsored by Recruiting for Good; offering cost free personal career mentoring services. In 2019, coming out with funded services to offset the cost of running a business for mom entrepreneurs and business owners. Our fun mission..."When we love life...the party never ends." www.OurMomsWork.org
Carlos Cymerman
Co-Op Celebrating Women
3107208324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn