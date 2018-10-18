2018 Top Food and Beverage Franchises Report Released by Franchise Business Review
30 Franchise Brands Recognized for High Franchisee Satisfaction Based on Independent SurveyPORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction, has announced its annual report on the Top Food and Beverage Franchises for 2018.
Thirty franchises were named to the list, including Wendy’s, Kona Ice, Uno Chicago Grill, Haagen-Dazs, Smoothie King, Golden Corral, Captain D’s, and Checkers & Rally’s.
To identify the top food and beverages franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months worth of data from approximately 4,300 franchisees representing nearly 100 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.
The companies on the list received the highest ratings from their franchisees in Franchise Business Review’s independent satisfaction survey, which covers financial opportunity, training and support, leadership, operations and product development, core values, general satisfaction, and the franchisee community.
“The food and beverage industry is often the first thing people think of when they hear the word ‘franchise’,” says Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “In fact, the food and beverage industry represents over a third of all franchises — but not all franchises are created equally. Franchise Business Review helps potential franchisees find the best food and beverage franchises, as rated by their own franchise owners. The franchises on this year’s list are performing well in areas critical to their franchisees’ success.”
The average annual income reported to Franchise Business Review for franchisees that have been in business longer than two years is $120,000. Nearly a third of food franchisees surveyed have been in business 10 years or more.
The full list of 2018 Top Food and Beverage Franchises is available at: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/franchise-category/top-food-beverage-franchises/
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.
