The Most Innovative Brands in Franchising Announced by Franchise Business Review

100 Franchise Brands Recognized for Innovative Breakthroughs in FranchisingPORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction, has announced its second annual ranking of the Top Innovative Franchises.
To identify the top innovative franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months worth of data from approximately 24,635 franchisees representing over 280 brands regarding their brands’ innovation and creativity as well as their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.
All of the franchise brands featured were selected based on positive feedback from franchisees regarding innovation at their brand during a recent franchisee satisfaction survey.
“Companies are always trying to stay on top of the newest trends and technologies to keep improving. Franchises brands, especially, can face challenges with their unique business models,” said Michelle Rowan, president of Franchise Business Review. “The companies on our Top Innovative Franchises list have found ways to push the envelope by developing new services, processes or products that add to the success of their franchisees and put them at the top of the market.”
