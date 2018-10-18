Top 80 Franchises for Veterans Announced by Franchise Business Review
Research from 26,000 Military Veterans Reveals Brands with the Highest Owner SatisfactionPORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, a national franchise market research firm that provides the only rankings of franchises based exclusively on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance, announces the release of the 2018 Top Franchises for Veterans.
According to Franchise Business Review’s research, one in 10 franchise businesses in North America are owned by a veteran. To identify the top brands among them, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from approximately 26,348 veteran franchise owners representing over 250 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.
“For a veteran who is looking for a new career upon returning home, franchising offers them the chance to be their own boss while using the skills they have developed throughout their service,” said Eric Stites, Navy veteran and founder of Franchise Business Review. “With hundreds of thousands of franchise opportunities, finding the best opportunity can be challenging. We give prospective franchisees access to data that helps them understand which franchises are the best based on the ratings from other veteran franchise owners.”
The 80 companies named in this year’s report on Veterans in Franchising received the highest ratings from the veterans that own them in Franchise Business Review’s independent satisfaction survey, which covers financial opportunity, training and support, leadership, operations and product development, core values, general satisfaction, and the franchisee community.
Franchises that made the list span all sectors, sizes, and investment levels, and include brands such as Amada Senior Care, College Hunks Hauling Junk, Pizza Factory, Pinot’s Palette, and TSS Photography. You can see the full list of Top Franchises for Veterans at: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top/top-franchises-veterans/.
