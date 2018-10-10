Design Compact IoT Devices with Mico-Miniature AMC4 Connectors
Amphenol RF releases new cable assembly configuration featuring the AMC4 - a micro-miniature connector ideal for IoT applications with space constraints.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is excited to introduce the small form factor AMC4 connector as part of an SMA cable assembly line. This assembly features the popular SMA bulkhead jack connector and the newly minted AMC4 plug connector on 1.13mm cable. The SMA to AMC4 cable assembly is ideal for IoT applications which require space efficient, economical designs.
These SMA to AMC4 cable assemblies offer excellent electrical performance from DC to 6 GHz and operate at 50 ohms. The new configuration is available in straight jack to right-angle plug and in standard metric lengths of 0.05, 0.10, 0.15, 0.20, 0.25, and 0.30. Custom lengths are available upon request.
The AMC4 connector is currently the smallest connector in the Amphenol RF portfolio. It shares a similar footprint with the previously released AMMC connector and offers all the same benefits as the AMC interface, but in a more compact package size. This 50 ohm connector offers excellent electrical performance from DC to 6 GHz and is interchangeable with both the I-PEX MHF4 and Murata HSC connectors. The stand-alone version of the AMC4 connector will be available shortly.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
