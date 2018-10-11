Food Lovers Gathering for the Taste of Perth Amboy on October 18
Chef Jose Marte's team from Paila & Leña Restaurant, which earned the Best Taste honors in 2017, are returning to retain their title.
Perth Amboy BID invites restaurants and chefs to join the City's most popular culinary event
The tasting starts at 6 PM aboard the Cornucopia Cruise Line’s spacious St. Charles vessel, which is docked at 401 Riverview Drive in Perth Amboy. All told, more than 30 restaurant chefs, bakers, dessert makers and food artisans and purveyors from Perth Amboy, Woodbridge, and many nearby communities across Middlesex County will participate. Each eatery is creating a wide variety of food specialties for their guests.
Perth Amboy Mayor Wilda Diaz said, “The Taste is an excellent way to celebrate our City’s superb chefs, restaurants and culinary traditions. We’ve become a popular dining destination for exceptional Latin, Caribbean and international cuisine as well as great seafood. Come and join us for an evening as you sample wonderful food, enjoy visits with old and new friends and raise funds to for a cause that needs our ongoing attention.”
Proceeds from The Taste are being donated to the Raritan Bay Area YMCA’s homeless services that are provided by The Center for Support, Success and Prosperity. The Center was formed through an alliance between the YMCA and God’s Army Ministries of New Jersey. The facility provides a range of supportive programs to homeless individuals and families.
Its efforts include morning and noontime meals, showers and access to a range of case management services from career readiness activities to substance abuse counseling and job placement.
The easiest way to buy tickets is to visit the Eventbrite website and search for the Taste of Perth Amboy 2018. The cost is $30 a person for adults 18 to 59 years of age. For individuals under 18 or 60 and older, the price is just $15 a person.
The Taste is presented by the City of Perth Amboy, the Honorable Mayor Wilda Diaz and the community’s Business Improvement District (BID).
BID Director Jason Conway said, “I would like to thank all the businesses that have participated in the past and who are confirmed to attend this year’s Taste. We will be supporting those in the community who have fallen on hard times and need our help. I ask the rest of our restaurant community to please participate as this is a win-win for everyone involved. The best way for you to advertise your business is to have people taste your food. This event can help you expand your business, and you will know that you have also given back to the community by participating.”
Speaking about The Taste as a fundraiser, Pastor Bernadette Falcon-Lopez of The Center for Support, Success & Prosperity said, “It is a tremendous blessing that Mayor Diaz is very passionate about the work we do to serve homeless families. I am grateful to the Mayor and the directors of the City’s incredible BID for recognizing the needs in our community and the region and taking steps to assist us.”
Restaurants, Cafes, Chefs, Bakers and Food Artisans Invited to Join the Taste
The BID’s Chairman Barry Rosengarten encourages Perth Amboy’s chefs, restaurants, cafes, and bakeries to join The Taste today. The quickest way to become part of The Taste event is by contacting BID Executive Manager Junel Hutchinson at 732-826-0290, ext. 4048, reach out to Field Representative Randy Convery at 732-826-0290, ext. 4050, or email: rconvery@perthamboynj.org.
About the Perth Amboy Business Improvement District (BID)
The Perth Amboy BID serves local businesses, property owners, the community and visitors by scheduling and presenting a year-long schedule of special events. The programs include business seminars, skill building programs for employees, and such festivals as the Taste of Perth Amboy. The BID also provides façade grants to small businesses that make permanent improvements to their storefronts or buildings. In addition, the organization helps maintain and enhance the City’s streetscapes by installing information kiosks, planters and directional signs as well as seasonal decorations. For more information, contact BID Executive Manager Junel Hutchinson at 732-826-0290, ext. 4048 or jhutchinson@perthamboynj.org.
Bob Rinklin
Essential Public Relations
973-509-3431
email us here