Using Bathroom Renovations to Add Value to Your Home
Bathrooms2Go, a bathroom renovation company with locations in both Burlington and Oakville, discusses how bathroom renovations can add value to your home.BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to home renovations, it can sometimes be hard to know where to
spend your money. People often think that a master bedroom or kitchen is the best place to spend their
money, when really, its bathrooms that tend to have best return on investment. A home with tastefully
renovated bathrooms is going to sell much faster, and for more money.
When it comes to renovating bathrooms, homeowners can often be hesitant to commit, as most homes
have more than one bathroom, and odds are that if one needs to be renovated, then they all do. To
most people, this means more money, and more time spent picking out finishes and tiles and other
details, though it doesn’t have to be this way. Companies like Bathrooms2Go, strive to simplify the
renovation process for the homeowner. They do this by providing a “one-stop-shop” for clients to select
all the products and finishes for the renovation with the guidance of experienced and professional
design staff. The also offer a transparent pricing model that’s starts with all-inclusive base package
prices. With this business model you know exactly what finishes you’re getting in the bathroom, and
what the cost is going to be – with no hidden fees or surprises.
“We offer three main package solutions designed to accommodate all bathroom configurations– each at
their own price point with features specific to the bathroom layout” says, Annie Callan, General
Manager of Bathrooms2Go, “This way all of our clients know exactly what they’re getting into when
they start a bathroom renovation with us.”
In terms of spending money on house renovations, people can often be hesitant to put down the money
to get a job a done. But whether you’re looking to have a bathroom redone, or get your kitchen
remodeled, home renovations should be looked at as an investment – not an expense.
About Bathrooms2Go: Bathrooms2Go is a family owned bathroom renovation company with beautiful
brick and mortar showrooms in both Burlington and Oakville. They offer turnkey bathroom remodeling
solutions with a base price for their clients and offer free consultations to see what will work best for
your home. With their two showrooms, potential clients can come and view some of their work, see the
fixtures and finishes available, and talk with a knowledgeable bathroom design professional to help you
with your one stop bathroom renovation.
Annie Callen
Bathrooms2Go: Burlington
(905) 844-5585
email us here