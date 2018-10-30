Lansdale Dentist Welcoming New Patients

New Lansdale dentist offering affordable dentures and dental implants

Affordable Dental Solutions has just opened its newest location in Lansdale, PA.

LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its fifth location in eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is bringing affordable tooth replacement options to Lansdale. The Lansdale dentist is currently accepting new patients.

Dental implants in Lansdale are among the most affordable in Montgomery County. A single dental implant from ADS is $2,000, which includes both the abutment and crown. Dental implants, which can replace one missing tooth or several teeth, are among the most popular missing tooth solutions.

“Dental implants feature a natural look and feel that patients love,” says Dr. Catherine Alger, dentist in Lansdale. “They can’t wait to show off their new smiles!”

In addition to dental implants, dentures in Lansdale are also available. Full dentures are $650/arch, partial dentures are $750/arch, and implant-retained dentures cost only $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s full lower dentures.

To learn more about the affordable dentures and dental implants ADS has available, request an appointment with the Lansdale dentists by visiting http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/. New patients are currently being accepted in Lansdale, as well as in ADS’s four other locations in Easton, West Chester, Pottstown, and Reading.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.