Dental Implants in Lansdale Only $2,000

Affordable Dental Solutions is helping Lansdale residents afford fuller, healthier smiles.

LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents of Lansdale seeking missing tooth solutions can find affordable options from Affordable Dental Solutions. The Lansdale location of ADS marks the organization’s fifth Pennsylvania location.

A single dental implant in Lansdale is only $2,000, which includes the abutment and crown. Dental implants are one of the most popular solutions for missing teeth because of their natural look and feel. While other dentists in Lansdale may charge thousands for dental implants, ADS ensures that quality care is available at an affordable price.

“A new smile is life changing,” says Dr. Catherine Alger, dentist in Lansdale. Alger says she enjoys helping new patients reclaim their smiles.

In addition to dental implants in Lansdale, dentures in Lansdale are also available. Full dentures are available for only $650/arch while partial dentures cost $750/arch. Implant-retained dentures are available if patients want to add stability to their existing dentures.

To learn more about dental implants, dentures, and other affordable tooth replacement options in Lansdale, request an appointment with the team of Montgomery County dentists at ADS by visiting http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.