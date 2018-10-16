GCC e-commerce Logistics Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Gulf Cooperation Council GCC e-commerce logistics Market Size, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

Revolutionized digital technologies and shifting trade pattern is driving the growth of GCC e-commerce market” — OMR Analyst

INDORE, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the OMR analysis, the GCC e-commerce market is growing at a moderate rate during 2018-2023. The GCC e-commerce market has witnessed a significant growth due to increasing preference to the digital technologies due to its fast network and abundant choices. The GCC e-commerce market is segmented on the basis of revenue, unit shipment and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

Shifting preference of the users in the region towards the digital services and platforms is augmenting the logistics through e-commerce. Growing investments of IT companies in the region has developed platform for online tracking of the product which as a result supporting the application of online services in the logistics services. However, poor road infrastructure and inefficient railway connection is restraining the growth of market. Political disputes between the countries and increasing destruction due to militia wars is another major reason for logistics services. Established oil trade is anticipated to create opportunities for market players to integrate it with digital platform.

The market on the basis of geography is divided among six major countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi, Arabia and UAE. Saudi Arabia is the leading market. The market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR. Saudi Arabia market is driven by growing internet users in the country along with established infrastructure. Some of the e-commerce logistics market players contributing into GCC region includes- Aramex, Caravel Logistics (M.E.) LLC, DTDC Courier & Cargo, among others. In addition, increasing investment of the IT industry in the GCC region is paving the market growth.

