GCC e-commerce Retail Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

INDORE, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the OMR analysis, the GCC e-commerce retail market is growing at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The GCC e-commerce retail market has witnessed a significant growth due to increasing infrastructure development and improving road connectivity. The GCC e-commerce retail market is segmented on the basis of customers, product, device used and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, patent analysis, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

Increasing internet penetration and increased profit margins due to direct channels of distribution is the factor that is paving the growth of market. Infrastructure integration with internet services and growing preference of the end-users towards the digital services are the supporting pillars for the growth of e-commerce retail market in the GCC countries. Also the established crude oil industry in Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia is supporting the market growth. However, war torn area and inter country disputes are imposing the challenge in front of IT industry players to make investments in the region. High disposable income and stable economies are anticipated to create the opportunities for the growth of e-commerce retail market in the region.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into six major countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi, Arabia and UAE. Saudi Arabia and UAE are the leading market holders due to comparatively higher internet penetration and established economy. Due to comparatively less population of Bahrain and Oman the growth of e-commerce market is moderate. Qatar and Kuwait markets are growing considerably due to developed infrastructure and over 75% internet users. Some of the GCC e-commerce retail market is dominated by players such as Amazon.com Inc., Algiftz.com, Awok.com, BASHARACARE, among others.

