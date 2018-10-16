intelli-CTi for Microsoft Unified Service Desk (USD) is available
Compatible with Dynamics 365 v9 and Unified Service Desk v4.0FAREHAM, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QGate, experts in delivering software solutions for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Business Intelligence (BI), today announced their intelli-CTi for Microsoft Unified Service Desk (USD) solution.
This new product provides specific Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) integration for Microsoft’s USD. Based on the core intelli-CTi technology, the new product offers the benefits of QGate’s Telephone Number System (TNS) and embedded call controls within the Microsoft USD environment.
Users of Microsoft Unified Service Desk (USD) will see new telephony management capabilities within their USD Control area. This means that an agent can identify callers, pick up, disconnect, place calls on hold and dial out without having to leave the USD interface.
The integrated experience provides the following embedded call controls: multiple call support, Click-to-dial, Inbound caller recognition, and sophisticated phone number search via QGate TNS
Configurable Integration
Microsoft Unified Service Desk is a highly configurable solution. QGate has developed the new product to offer swift telephony integration to a wide variety of phone systems, supporting the USD approach of configuration rather than development.
Compatibility with the USD Accelerator from Neil Parkhurst, Microsoft MVP
To reduce the time required to implement Microsoft USD, QGate have worked closely with Neil from NP Dynamics Ltd to ensure compatibility with his USD Accelerator offering. Neil is a specialist in Call Centre implemention and Microsoft USD and has built a pre-configured but flexible solution.
Providing a very extendable solution, intelli-CTi for Unified Service Desk supports a wide range of telephone systems (60+) with a consistent and familiar User Interface for USD users. This solution will improve the users efficiency, reduce call handling time and make them more effective during their telephone activities. Which will deliver a better customer service and improve customer satisfaction.
What is Unified Service Desk?
Microsoft’s Unified Service Desk (USD) is designed to work with Dynamics 365, it is a configuration-based framework aimed at building applications for call centre agents.
Features include agent scripting, session management and knowledge base integration providing a user-friendly interface that can deliver significant business benefits in call centres.
Paul Nicholas; QGate’s Product Development Manager, explains: “Ensuring that all telephone activities are available to a call agent whilst using Microsoft Unified Service Desk has been an important part of our strategy. intelli-CTI for Microsoft USD will provide a great user experience, with enhanced telephone number lookup to provide the call agents easy access to all telephony related tasks.”
For further details or for a demo of this new release, contact us.
Paula Cooper
QGate Software Ltd
+44 (0)1329 222800
email us here