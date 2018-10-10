Official Past Delegates List for the 3rd Annual Network Centric Warfare Conference Released
Network Centric Warfare 2019
The 2017-2018 past attendees list for the 3rd Annual Network Centric Warfare Conference has been released and is available to download on the event website.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi’s 3rd Annual Network Centric Warfare Conference is set to return to Rome, Italy on the 4th and 5th February, bringing together an international gathering of expert military and industry speakers to discuss and provide invaluable insight of an increasingly important topic in the world of defence.
In anticipation of the event, a comprehensive list of past delegates has been released and is now available for download on the event website, along with the latest conference brochure. The list outlines the 2017-2018 attendees ordered by organisation, job title, country, and past sponsors, giving prospective delegates an idea of the international organisations they can expect to meet and network with at this year’s highly-anticipated 3rd annual event.
Snapshot of Past Attending Organisations:
• Ab connectors
• Aeronautica Militare
• Airbus Defence & Space
• British Army
• Canadian Army
• DSTL
• Estonian Defence Forces
• General Dynamics UK
• Israel Defence Forces
• IST, Ltd
• Italian Air Force
• Italian Army
• Italian MoD
• Italian Navy
• Leonardo
• NATO
• Norwegian Armed Forces
• Radionor communications AS
• Rajant Corporation
• Raytheon Systems Limited
• Rheinmetal Defence
• Saab AB
• SOUCY DEFENSE
• Thales
• UK MoD
• US Army
• And many more! The full list is available to download on the event website.
The last two years of Network Centric Warfare welcomed over 54 different leading military organisations from all over the globe, with attendees hailing from Belgium, Canada, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK, and USA, highlighting the truly global element of the conference.
The brochure is now available to download on the event website, with the latest agenda and full speaker line-up. Find more exclusive content, including the past delegates list and much more, at http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/einpr. Book your place before 31st October to save £400.
Network Centric Warfare
4th – 5th February 2019
Crowne Plaza Rome St. Peter's Hotel & Spa, Rome, Italy
