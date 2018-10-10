G Smart Community estimate your personal data to be worth billions.
How do they know? Just look at how much social media and tech companies like Facebook, Google, Whatsapp, LinkedIn, are worth - billions. And they made that much money by using your data. By using your data to sell advertisements to be exact. That makes data ever the commodity in this day and age where information holds the key to any success to be achieved.
Many services offering to protect our data have emerged on the web, but the dominant model remains one of free access to services in exchange for a commercial use of our data. Companies like Google or Facebook monetize our data via their advertising services.
The G Smart Community helps you secure your personal data by using blockchain technology to guard, guarantee and grow. This will prevent your data from being used and monetized by others while you benefit next to nothing. With G Smart Community, you will be the one who will benefit from your own data instead of others. Ideally, it not only helps you but will also help the people around you as well. A community will grow and progress only if it is a community of people helping each other out, to accomplish the everyday challenges that we face today. And these actions and the positive messages they convey will spread across through our “3 degrees of influence” and generate a vibe that will only serve to benefit our own well-being as well as others.
Many already have or are currently reorganizing in order to exploit new big data opportunities. You cannot afford to continue to be ignorant of the fact that your data is a very valuable asset which you have, and so far, not able to make use of. Over the next 5 years, your data might be worth more than any other investment you may have in the past!
Jess Jameson
Global News&Media
-----
email us here