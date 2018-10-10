SystemDomain, Chicago based IT Professional Services firm being Nominated as Best for Identity and Access Management.
"We feel very proud to know SystemDomain's nomination as best service provider in IAM space for 2019. It is an honor to be recognized by Cybersecurity Insiders as nominee for the award",said Shubhi Garg, President, SystemDomain, Inc, "We will continue to build upon our promise to provide best-in-class solutions and services."
SystemDomain provides consulting to implement and integrate end to end Cyber Security solutions to address the cyber vulnerabilities and threats across the enterprises i.e. Information Systems, Network, Database, Physical Access, Access Control and Management, Cloud, Mobile. SystemDomain's solutions and professional services help protect the customers, shareholders and employees of the corporations in cost effective and efficient manner. SystemDomain also provides the business intelligence for proactive monitoring of Critical Cyber Assets.
SystemDomain offers state-of-the-art solutions in Risk Management such as: Threat Detection & Response, Cyber Security Operations, Security & Behavioral Analytics, Fraud Intelligence Services, Governance Risk & Compliance, IT & Security Risk Management, Regulatory & Corporate Compliance Management, Audit Management, Business Resiliency, Third Party Governance, Public Sector Solutions.
Key award wins and industry accolades for SystemDomain:
SystemDomain had been ranked as ‘Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017' by “Silicon India”
SystemDomain Inc. had been selected as one of Diversity Business.com’s (now OMNIKAL) OMNI500 Top Businesses for 2017.
Gold Award for 2018 as the Fastest Growing Cyber Security firm by Cyber Security Excellence Awards
Top 25 Cyber Security Companies 2018 by CIO Applications and Tech Era Magazine.
Named Among ‘Silicon 70’ by The Silicon Review Magazine 2018
Cyber Security, Digital, Cloud, and Data Analytics are its primary focus areas providing unparalleled solutions and services to build the business around our comprehensive products and services portfolio. The strategic partnerships allow SystemDomain to offer the products and services at very competitive pricing to our clients. Our partnership empowers with exceptional resources that distinguish our offering from the competition.
About SystemDomain Inc.
SystemDomain is an IT Consulting firm based in IL with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain strives to connect with their customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business and security.SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective services.
Our determination for customer satisfaction and delivering the efficient & cost-effective solutions are our secrets of success.
(http://www.systemdomaininc.com)
About THE CYBER SECURITY EXCELLENCE AWARDS
The 2018 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. Based on the strength of their nominations and the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community (both ratings and comments), it announces the finalists for the 2018 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the category Cybersecurity Company.
2018 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards – recognizes companies, products and individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals to honor the world’s best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.
(https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/)
