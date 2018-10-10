101VOICE IS PART OF ONE OF THE LARGEST NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED, JOINT PURCHASING AGREEMENT PROGRAMS, ADMINISTERED BY MICTA

101VOICE has been awarded MiCTA contract

Recently, 101VOICE completed the rigorous RFP evaluation process by MiCTA to provide aggressive pricing along with SLA to eligible organizations nationwide.

Excited to see Schools and Nonprofits organizations be able take advantage of this nationally recognized joint purchasing contract, equipped with some of the lowest and most competitive pricing.” — Arman Eghbali

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Management Corporation dba 101VOICE announced today MiCTA has named 101VOICE Managed Cloud VoIP Communications services an approved vendor for their joint purchasing agreement programs. 101VOICE, after successfully completing the rigorous evaluation process of an RFP issued by MiCTA-TISA (Telecom, Internet, Services & Applications), was chosen as a select, highly qualified vendor to offer Managed Cloud VoIP services, rich in features and functions, under a structured, Master Service Agreement that is extremely competitive and defensible to meet education purchasing requirements. MiCTA is a national non-profit technology consortium and one of the largest group purchasing programs for K-12 education organizations in the country and includes other non-profit and public sector entities in its membership.

“The advantages of 101VOICE services through MiCTA are many, including our extensive and proven experience with the special needs of schools and school districts. This specifically includes budgetary requirements, without compromise or shortcuts in the quality and reliability of our services,” said Arman Eghbali, 101VOICE’s President. “Schools, school districts, and universities can avoid going through the costly and time-consuming process of RFPs and bidding programs to change and upgrade communications systems to Managed Cloud VoIP, saving schools time, cost, and valuable resources,” said Eghbali.

“The 101VOICE Managed Cloud VoIP Communication System provides MiCTA member customers a hosted telephony solution without the burden of additional or unexpected expenses for extended maintenance, software upgrades, or additional equipment,” said Ramin Movahedi, VP Business Development, 101VOICE. “We also offer SIP trunk services for on-premise VoIP PBX installations. In addition to all the traditional hosted and Centrex features, 101VOICE offers unique feature enhancements such as AVA/Advance Voice Attendant, Management and User Dashboard, and automated support ticket tracking, reporting, and visibility. 911Alert will automatically notify designated staff and devices of emergency calls in progress via text, email, or announcement, and provide notification when a 911 call has been completed along with station information,” said Ramin. “Safety and security, especially for schools and education campuses, is a key focus with our services, in addition to providing the most current, most reliable, and highest quality service in the industry.”

“We are very pleased to add 101VOICE to our list of approved vendors for Managed Cloud VoIP Services,” said Tim von Hoff, MiCTA CEO. “Our organization has very demanding requirements on behalf of our growing membership, and 101VOICE has shown our evaluation team and Board members the kind of responsiveness, attention to detail, and professionalism that we expect for MiCTA and for our membership.”

About MiCTA

MiCTA represents thousands of higher education, K-12, healthcare library, governmental and charitable entities. Nationally, MiCTA seeks to resolve common voice, video and data issues, provide helpful information, participate in legislative and regulatory telecom advocacy, and negotiate discounted purchase contracts for telecommunications and technology services for its members. To learn more visit: www.mictatech.org

About IT Management Corporation dba 101VOICE

IT Management Corporation dba 101VOICE is a recognized and rapidly growing company, recently added to the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the US. 101VOICE is HIPAA certified and PCI compliant. Service quality, competitive pricing, service reliability, and exceptional, top-notch customer service are the cornerstones of the value 101VOICE delivers to each and every 101VOICE customer. IT Management Corp offers a full range of services designed to keep IT networking systems operating smoothly and efficiently. Skilled technology consultants can help guide and assist customers in determining which services are best suited to optimize the performance of systems, covering the full spectrum from basic to advanced, with turn-key custom networking solutions.

