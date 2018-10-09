ChainNinja and Opinion Economy successful in the deployment of a Blockchain Solution connecting brands with consumers.
At ChainNinja, the focus has always been on finding the right use cases in blockchain that can be developed and deployed in an enterprise’s current architecture, and can be scaled to their future architecture. Deploying OE’s Blockchain Network is an important milestone on the pathway to the mainstream adoption of blockchain technologies. ChainNinja’s rapid development approach and ability to scale have enabled and accelerated The Opinion Economy’s plans democratizing user data, creating & expanding new markets, enabling consumer data management, eliminating non-value added middlemen, and improving consumer rewards and data monetization.
ChainNinja CEO Lisa Marks-Canty states “The Opinion Economy and ChainNinja have bridged the gap, through the power of blockchain, between consumers and brands, It is an exciting and groundbreaking time for Opinion Economy and 2020 Research. While OEB is focused on Blockchain strategy, innovation, and consumer engagement, the focus of ChainNinja was on strategic development, deployment and scaling while simultaneously maintaining a secure environment. OEB and ChainNinja innovatively built a high-performance scalable architecture to provide OEB with the ability to have a supercharged application that has the ability to withstand heavy loads of data with great numbers of users. In addition, ChainNinja aligns our design, development, and deployment principles in compliance with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)”.
The Opinion Economy network anticipates processing tens of thousands of validated survey and behavioral data transactions by the end of Fourth Quarter 2018. Over a dozen research companies and brands have committed to the OEB early adopter program and have plans to enroll in the system by the end of 2018.
“The ChainNinja Team is an exceptional blockchain solutions development partner. The combination of real world blockchain experience, functional and technical consulting expertise, and the ability to scale were critical to quality in achieving the world’s first USPTO consumer opinion and behavioral data economy blockchain enabled survey., shared Ted Waz, The Opinion Economy, Inc. CEO. “The ability to bring those who have questions and those willing to share their opinions, insights, and behaviors without fraud or noise, and while protecting both privacy and security in a GDPR level 1 compliant manner, has enabled the establishment of a fundament shift in the market research universe; Waz continued, “We engaged ChainNinja in a long term partnership and together we are transforming the world one consumer idea at a time.”
About ChainNinja
ChainNinja develops and deploys custom end-to-end Blockchain solutions and strives to make this transformation easy and painless for our clients. We are a full service BlockChain provider from ICO to enterprise. ChainNinja’s expert team of developers and architects analyze blockchain applicability, conduct business impact analysis, and define architecture and deployment strategies. The company is headquartered in Iselin, NJ, with offices in New York City, and India.
About the Opinion Economy
The Opinion Economy is a Consumer Opinion and Behavioral Data Management company leveraging leading-edge Blockchain Technologies, Smart Contracts and Artificial Intelligence, built upon their proprietary Software-as-a-Service platform, known as C-IDEAS, to provide a frictionless experience to identify and capture consumer opinions and behavioral data in an ultra-secure and at the highest GDPR level 1 compliant manner. For more information, contact the Opinion Economy at ted.waz@opinionblockchain.com, www.opinionblockchain.com or +1 (512) 300-1820
