Introducing CJIS SHRED - For Criminal Justice, Police Departments, District Attorneys and Prosecutors Offices
CJIS Solutions, the country’s first CJIS compliant cloud hosting provider for law enforcement is excited to introduce CJIS Shred.LITTLE FALLS, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CJIS Solutions, the country’s first CJIS compliant cloud hosting provider for law enforcement is excited to introduce CJIS Shred. CJIS Shred is the premier go-to answer to destroying data on portable devices or data storage media. Sections 5.8.3 and 5.8.4 of the CJIS Security Policy specifically instruct law enforcement agencies to destroy media or devices containing CJI or PII regulated by the CJIS policy. CJIS Shred physically shreds hard drives, cell phones, laptops, and tablets for the total destruction of data. Your data will be destroyed down to the size of pennies in seconds.
CJIS Solutions’ staff maintains a complete chain of custody from pick up to recycling and provides a Certificate of Data Destruction compliant with NIST 800-88 regulations for data destruction. Additional options such as video documentation of the process or notarized certification are also available.
CJIS Shred includes free shipping or pick up in certain areas. In addition to the destruction process, one of the key values CJIS Solutions offers is the process being handled by CJIS compliant staff. This maintains the CJIS policy integrity from the time it leaves the agency until totally destroyed.
Low pricing, easy process, and complete documentation makes CJIS Shred the obvious option for law enforcement agencies looking to destroy their old data storage devices. For more information or a quot e, please visit CJIS Solutions today!
