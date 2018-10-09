CICS BUCKTOWN RECEIVES $10,000 FOR TEACHERS
Burlington Stores, through their partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, donates $10,000 to a neighboring school when it opens a new storeCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burlington Stores, the national off-price retailer, donated $10,000 through their partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org to Chicago International Charter School (CICS) Bucktown, managed by Distinctive Schools, in celebration of their new Riverfront, IL store opening on October 19.
Representatives from Burlington, along with Dr. Janice Jackson, Chief Executive Officer at Chicago Public Schools and Dr. Mahalia Hines, Chicago Board of Education, presented the check to CICS Bucktown School Director, Sarah O’Connell, during a surprise school assembly on October 4, 2018.
“CICS Bucktown is excited for this generous donation,” stated O’Connell. “We are incredibly thankful for the support we received from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org and their commitment to K-12 education.”
CICS Bucktown is a K-8 public charter school nestled in the heart of the Bucktown neighborhood of Chicago. The school is fueled by approximately 700 eager learners from across the city, with the mission to inspire and support each child’s physical, social, emotional, and academic learning for success at school, college, career, and in life. With this donation, teachers will be able to use the funds to purchase classroom items that meet the unique needs of their students and classes.
“The funds will go a long way in supporting student learning, advancing the mission of CICS Bucktown, and, ultimately, positively impacting the education experience for all our students,” added O’Connell.
Burlington, through their partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, donates $10,000 to a neighboring school when it opens a new store so that teachers can get the necessary classroom materials for their students to better learn and succeed. Additionally, Burlington’s more than 650 existing stores adopts a local classroom in their community each fall season. The Riverfront Burlington store will open on October 19, 2018 at Riverfront Plaza, 2627 N. Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60647.
To learn more about CICS Bucktown, visit http://www.cicsbucktown.org/
About Chicago International Charter School
Chicago International Charter School is a vibrant network of diverse Chicago Charter schools which enables students to thrive every day, puts them on a path to success in college and life, and empowers entrepreneurial educators to pursue excellence through innovation.
About Distinctive Schools
Distinctive Schools is 501(c) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools serving kids from traditionally underserved backgrounds. Distinctive Schools’ mission is to serve children and families in urban communities. It provides intensive supports that accelerate achievement, performance, and college-preparedness.
