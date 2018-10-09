ITsavvy now an Authorized US Government Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing public sector technology solution providers, is now an authorized Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider for the US government.

As our portfolio of contracts and solutions grows, we are becoming uniquely qualified to serve the public sector with complete solutions that our competitors cannot offer.

ITsavvy’s Vice President Cloud Solutions Joe Llano said, “Ensuring compliance with government regulations has been a hurdle that is perceived to impede the public sector organization’s speed and ability to implement digital transformation. Leveraging ITsavvy’s competencies and the Microsoft Government Community Cloud can help our public sector clients increase end user productivity, enable the mobile workforce, and deliver innovation in citizen services.”

As an authorized Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider of Office 365 and Azure for the U.S. Government Community Cloud (GCC), ITsavvy delivers cloud services that meet the specific and evolving requirements of the federal, state, and local governments, as well as contractors holding or processing data on behalf of the U.S. government. Public sector clients ranging from large federal agencies to small municipalities are now able to select from a range of cloud computing services that were designed explicitly for the U.S. government.

One of the most important aspects of public sector adoption of cloud solutions and services is ensuring compliance with government regulations. The Office 365 GCC environment provides compliance with U.S. federal and state policies, mandates, and requirements for cloud services (including FedRAMP Moderate) and requirements for criminal justice and federal tax information systems (CJI and FTI data types). The Azure Cloud for U.S. Government services include FedRAMP and DoD compliance, CJIS state-level agreements, ability to issue HIPAA Business Associate Agreements, and support for IRS 1075.

The organizations that use the Government Community Cloud benefit from the following unique features:

• Office 365 GCC client content is logically segregated from commercial client Office 365 services.

• Office 365 GCC client content is stored in the U.S.

• Office 365 GCC complies with certifications and accreditations that are required for U.S. public sector customers.

• Azure Government offers U.S.-only based physically isolated instance of Azure ensuring compliance services critical to US government for all systems and applications built on its architecture.

• Azure Government cloud services are dedicated to U.S. government workloads only (federal, state, local, public sector).

ITsavvy’s Senior Director of Sales, Public Sector Brian Fields said, “We are always looking for additional ways to add value for our public sector clients. Microsoft has been a key partner for ITsavvy to prove this value. We are really enthusiastic about the ITsavvy and Microsoft designed cloud solution--sure to be a key asset for our government clients.”

Now public sector clients who require compliant cloud solution options also benefit from procuring ITsavvy’s CSP Program in the following ways:

• The ability to provide the right pricing for public and government sector clients.

• The ability to secure Microsoft Cloud Solutions directly through ITsavvy—widely acknowledged for expert delivery of engineered and managed cloud solutions. This includes instantaneous access to newly launched products/features as they become available via CSP.

• Access to ITsavvy’s deep experience in selecting, implementing and supporting Microsoft Cloud Solutions. Most notably, ITsavvy provides 24/7 U.S.–based support, proactive management and monitoring to minimize or eliminate downtime, and holds a special “Advanced Support” agreement with Microsoft, enabling direct support collaboration. This ensures the team provides the best possible client experience.

• A single invoice for service solutions and cloud products; along with the flexibility to make product adjustments as needed and fees based on a consumption-based model without pre-commitments

• The ability to leverage ITsavvy’s Microsoft Cloud Solutions expertise to fast track ROI and realize efficiencies across the value chain. Clients increase productivity with solutions customized to their requirements.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “This is a very exciting time for us as we significantly expand our industry-leading products and solutions into the public sector. As our portfolio of contracts and solutions grows, we are becoming uniquely qualified to serve this sector with complete solutions that our competitors cannot offer.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com.

