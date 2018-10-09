AdvisorHub to Host 2nd Annual Summit for Financial Advisors in New York City on Oct. 11

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdvisorHub.com, the nation’s fastest growing news site for financial advisors, will be holding its second live event for its audience of financial advisors on October 11th.

Titled “An Industry in Transition: Change, Challenges & Evolution,” the summit will address the most talked-about issues impacting advisors' books of business, including Broker Protocol developments, the demise of the DOL Fiduciary rule and the impending SEC best-interest rules.

The event will also address how technology is fueling the rapid growth of the independent movement, robo-like competition and universal issues such as advising clients in turbulent times, analyzing best practices for managing teams, growing through acquisition and extracting equity from practices as retirement nears.

Keynote speakers who will be featured include:

Chris Harvey: The CEO of J.P. Morgan Securities will discuss the state of our industry and its future;

Tim Oden: An interview between the Senior Managing Director of Schwab Advisor Services and AdvisorHub Managing Editor Mason Braswell;

David Gehn: A frank talk from a top attorney about the Broker Protocol and surviving the new normal;

Pat O’Connell, Manish Dave, Joe Exner, Scott Hirsh: An interactive discussion with the EVP of Ameriprise Advisor Group, as well as Ameriprise’s SVP of Business Development, Region VP - Northern States, and Franchise Regional VP.

“Our 2017 summit was a great success,” said Tony Sirianni, CEO & Publisher of AdvisorHub. “We heard from our readers that they wanted more. We are excited about the caliber of speakers, sponsors and panelists who will be participating and look forward to hosting this annual NYC event as well as regional events in the future.”

The full-day summit begins at 9:00 a.m. at The Essex House, Central Park South. Click here to register.

About AdvisorHub:

AdvisorHub expands upon traditional trade industry coverage. In addition to investigative journalism and sophisticated commentary on the wealth management industry, we provide recruiting deals and compensation information crucial to advisors’ practices and careers.

Led by a former advisor, CEO, and thought leader, AdvisorHub produces content that is of great value to its coveted, loyal audience. AdvisorHub consistently breaks national news stories that are subsequently covered by the nation’s leading news organizations such as The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Barron’s and Reuters.

AdvisorHub has offices in New York, NY and Middleburg, VA.

Contact: Patrick Clancy, Director of Marketing - (540) 883-3116 - pclancy@advisorhub.com

www.advisorhub.com