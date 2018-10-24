Berks County Invisalign Aligners $3,995 from Orthodontist in Reading, PA

Invisalign and braces in Reading, PA are available from Exeter Orthodontics.

Invisalign aligners are only $3,995 from Exeter Orthodontics in Reading.

Invisalign aligners can be removed for eating and brushing, so they have little impact on a patient’s day-to-day activities.” — Dr. Soraya Mills

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics in Reading, PA is offering Berks County braces and Invisalign aligners at some of the most affordable prices in the area. Exeter Orthodontics has helped thousands of teens and adults achieve straighter smiles.

Invisalign in Reading is only $3,995. Invisalign is a popular orthodontic treatment, especially for adults, because they fit comfortably and transparently over a patient’s existing teeth.

“Invisalign aligners can be removed for eating and brushing, so they have little impact on a patient’s day-to-day activities,” says Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Reading.

Braces in Reading are also available from Exeter Orthodontics for only $3,995. This all-inclusive price includes x-rays, retainers, repairs, adjustments, and even emergency visits.

Exeter Orthodontics currently has seven locations throughout eastern Pennsylvania, including a second Berks County location in Blandon, PA. To learn more about Invisalign and braces in Reading and beyond, request an appointment with the team of orthodontists at Exeter Orthodontics by visiting http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Affordable Braces and Invisalign in Reading, PA