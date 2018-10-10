Synergem and TDS Telecom Team Up for Next Generation 9-1-1 Services

Synergem accelerates rollout of next generation emergency calling services across TDS’s subscriber territory

With Synergem, we simply send our 9-1-1 calls to SynergemNET™ and their service ensures the calls meet the new NG9-1-1 standard and get routed appropriately.” — Ken Paker, SVP and CTO at TDS Telecom

GREENSBORO, NC, USA, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergem Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of Next Generation 9-1-1 solutions, today announced that it is working with TDS Telecommunications, LLC (TDS Telecom) to support the upgrade of that company’s legacy 9-1-1 network facilities. A master agreement between the two companies was inked last year and the first upgrades are starting to roll out in Michigan and Wisconsin in 2018. The multi-year project will eventually cover all emergency calling services provided by TDS across its subscriber regions.

In Upper Michigan, Synergem is delivering 9-1-1 calls into an IP-based network established by the local emergency services jurisdiction for that region. In Wisconsin, Synergem is helping TDS replace its own legacy 9-1-1 network with services designed to meet the NG9-1-1 standard.

The National Emergency Number Association (NENA) developed the NG9-1-1 standard, also known as i3, to use the latest in Voice over IP technology, better supporting the location, text and multimedia services found in today’s smartphones. More than 80% of calls to 9-1-1 now come from smartphones, so adoption of the i3 standard is crucial for transmitting the information these phones can provide during an emergency.

In 2017 Synergem launched SynergemNET™, the first nationwide network designed specifically to follow the i3 standard, with all the benefits it brings to both telecom carriers and PSAP jurisdictions. As a hosted service built around a secure and highly-reliable public safety grade network, SynergemNET™ allows customers to integrate NG9-1-1 elements into their emergency services calling platform without the investment in software and equipment that would otherwise be required.

“As a carrier with subscribers in several states, TDS has to deliver 9-1-1 calls to many different jurisdictions across our territory,” said Ken Paker, SVP and CTO at TDS Telecom. “Each of these jurisdictions is upgrading to NG9-1-1 at their own pace, which would normally mean devoting time and resources for each project. With Synergem, we simply send our 9-1-1 calls to SynergemNET™ and their service ensures the calls meet the new NG9-1-1 standard and get routed appropriately.”

“TDS is taking full advantage of the different capabilities within SynergemNET™,” said Myron Herron, President/CTO of Synergem. “Each NG9-1-1 project has unique requirements, so we’ve designed the service to provide for this flexibility. From simple network interconnection to a complete NG9-1-1 routing solution, customers can deploy SynergemNET™ quickly and with much less investment using our hosted services.”



About Synergem

Synergem Technologies is the leading provider of NENA i3-based solutions for public safety. The SynergemNET™ suite of hosted services provides a flexible and cost-effective way for telecom carriers, state and local governments and even individual PSAPs to migrate quickly from the legacy environment to a true NG9-1-1 platform. To learn more about why SynergemNET™ is the Fastest Way to True-i3™, please visit www.synergemtech.com.

About TDS

TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS Telecom/TDS®) is headquartered in Madison, Wis. The company employs more than 2,600 people nationwide and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS]. TDS Telecom provides more than 1.2 million connections of high-speed internet, phone, and TV entertainment services in nearly 900 rural, suburban, and metropolitan communities. For residential customers, TDS deploys up to 1Gig internet access, IPTV service (TDS TV) and traditional phone services. For businesses, TDS offers advanced communications solutions, including: VoIP (managedIP Hosted voice), high-speed internet, fiber optics, data networking, and hosted-managed services. Please visit tdstelecom.com or tdsbusiness.com.