Data Center Colocation Market in APAC - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023 | Arizton

Data Center Colocation Market in APAC Overview and Analysis

The APAC data center colocation market is projected to witness investments worth around $10 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 12% during 2017-2023

In 2017, the APAC market witnessed over 80 new colocation facilities and expansion projects that opened or were under construction.” — Harry, Sr Consultant

Data Center Colocation Investment Analysis | 2017-2023

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Area Net Rentable Square Feet

Power Capacity (MW)

Data Center Colocation Service Analysis | 2017-2023

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Vendor Market Share Analysis 2017

Investment

Colocation Services

Area Net Rentable Square Feet

Geography (China & Hong Kong, Australia & New Zealand, Southeast Asia, & Rest of APAC)

The research report offers market size analysis regarding colocation services during the forecast period.

The BFSI, cloud service providers, media and entertainment, and government agencies are among the largest customers for colocation providers in the APAC market. In 2017, the APAC market witnessed over 80 new colocation facilities and expansion projects that opened or were under construction. Top vendors such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Switch, NTT, ST Telemedia, VADS BERHAD, PLDT, Cyfuture, Pi DATACENTERS, Colt, GDS Services, NextDC, and Global Switch are the largest investors in the market.The APAC data center colocation market is driven by the entry of multiple SaaS providers collocating wholesale spaces in the region. Cloud and internet service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent are investing in the development of edge facilities in the APAC data center colocation market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the APAC data center colocation market by investment, service type, and geography.

The report considers the present scenario of the APAC data center colocation market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the APAC data center colocation market.

Data Center Colocation Market in APAC- Dynamics

Multiple data center projects will get tax incentives in the APAC region through the creation of local jobs and the need for governments to grow the digital economy. In addition, local governments are also willing to bring in data center development by the allocation of area for the development of such projects.The availability of renewable energy for data center operations will also lure many operators to develop data centers. Government entities are also improving their wireless connectivity through the deployment of high-speed 4G LTE networks. Multiple countries in the region are upgrading their networks to 5G-ready. Such developments will augment the growth of the APAC data center colocation market during the forecast period. Migration from in-house infrastructure to colocation facility is driving the service demand in the APAC data center colocation market.Colocation providers are the major revenue generators for the market, with many providers investing in mega data center facilities spanning hundreds of acres that can help them overcome the current and expected future market demand. Investments by colocation providers in the construction of retail and wholesale colocation spaces will continue to grow during the forecast period.

Data Center Colocation Market in APAC- Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by investment, service type, and geography. Electrical infrastructure segment dominated majority of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The market research report offers market share analysis of this segment by power capacity (MW) and square feet area during 2017-2023. The data center colocation market in APAC by mechanical infrastructure to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period.The modular installation of containment systems has helped operators to deploy infrastructure faster as the demand for additional data hallsis growing.

The retail colocation segment occupied more than half of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of in-house pre-fabricated datacenter solutions by enterprises and government agencies likely to affect the APAC data center colocation market.The adoption of wholesale colocation services is growing especially in the APAC market led by growing demand for cloud-based services, IoT and big data center.The wholesale colocation transaction can extend up to 15 years, while as retail colocation lease can run for three years. This is one of the reasons why wholesale colocation is cheaper than retail colocation services.



Market Segmentation by Investment

• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switch and Switchgear

o Rack PDU

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack

o Other Infrastructure

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM



Market Segmentation by Service Type

• Retail

• Wholesale



Data Center Colocation Market in APAC- Geography

The APAC data center colocation market by geography is categorized into China & Hong Kong, Australia & New Zealand, Southeast Asia, & Rest of APAC. China & Hong Kong dominated more than 1/3rd of the total market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of about 17% during the forecast period. Hong Kong is one of the main emerging hubs in the region with a facilities development area of around one million square feet YOY.The market in Australia is driven by the strong demand for cloud computing across industries. It is expected that over 90% of the SMEs in the country will operate through cloud computing and over 80% of medium- and large-sized data centers will be outsourcing their data center operations by 2023.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• China & Hong Kong

• Australia & New Zealand

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of APAC

Key Vendor Analysis

The APAC data center colocation market is witnessing increased investments by existing players and the entry of new service providers. Leading cloud service providers are partnering with colocation providers to open cloud regions in multiple APAC countries. International datacenter operators are investing in the construction of new projects to attract new consumers to the APAC market. The development of mega and modular facilities will create lucrative opportunities for the vendors operating in the market. The introduction of modular systems that increase flexibility, efficiency, and reduce the CAPEX of developing new facilities will enable service providers to reduce the colocation cost and become competitive in the APAC data center colocation market.

The major vendors in the APAC data center colocation market are:

• 21Vianet(Century Internet Data Center)

• China Telecom Global

• Equinix

• GDS Holdings Limited

• Global Switch

• NTT Communications

• Singtel



Other prominent vendors in the APAC data center colocation market consist of Bharti Airtel (NXDRA DATA),Biznet Data Center, BSNL Data Center, China Mobile, China Unicom, CMC Telecom, Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Colt Data Centre Services (COLt DCS), Cyxtera Technologies, Datacom, Digital Realty, Fujitsu, Keppel DC, KT Corporation, NEXTDC, OneAsia Network Ltd., PCCW Solutions, Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT), Pi DATACENTERS, PT Telkom Group (Telin), Reliance Communications (Global Cloud Xchange),Sify Technology,Sinnet, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), SUNeVision (iAdvantage), Telehouse, Telstra Corporation, VADS Berhad, VNTT, and Vocus Communications.



Key market insights include

1. The analysis of APAC data center colocation market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the APAC data center colocation market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of APAC data center colocation market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

