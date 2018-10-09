Free Onsite Demo of Virtual Reality Solution that Solves Business Problems Announced by Design Center

Design Center is announcing two venues for a free virtual reality demo—an onsite client presentation and a full presentation during Twin Cities Start Up week.

Most of our team members have real world business experience and are able to spot new issues as they arise. Then we develop tools that actually solve the problem.” — Design Center President Ken Haus

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. , U.S., October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Center, one of the most experienced VR solution providers in the U.S., is announcing two venues for a free virtual reality demo—an onsite presentation at the client’s place of business and a full presentation during Twin Cities Start Up week.

Design Center is pioneering new applications for virtual reality by connecting users in a virtual space with users on mobile devices. This innovative, collaborative VR creates an integrated experience that is more inclusive than traditional VR.

The approach, which can address a number of business challenges such as connecting with potential customers; training and development, product/service education, product development and customization, and architecture and design simulation, allows for real-time collaboration through shared goals, complimentary skills and tandem exercises that are more engaging and more impactful than traditional VR. Ecolab, 3M and Home Depot are current VR clients.

Design Center President Ken Haus said, “With this VR solution, we have broadened the application beyond gaming and novelty to produce VR with the very valuable capability of addressing pressing business problems. For example, during an employee training session, you can put the employee in an exact replica of the environment they will be working in. This is a much different experience than going through a PowerPoint.”

To demonstrate, Design Center’s industry leading design and development team will be on hand for the Twin Cities Start Up Week event, “Collaborative VR—Making VR Less Lonely”. It will take place in St. Paul, Minn. this Thurs. Oct. 11. There will be local beer and appetizers.

Registration is required.

A second, year- around, opportunity to experience this VR innovation is Design Center’s Road Show; a no-cost onsite virtual reality/mobile application demo conducted at the client/prospect’s place of business. It is an open discussion in a low pressure environment that focuses on client needs and possible solutions. Areas it covers include:

• How these tools can solve current business issues

• How they create a clear advantage over competitors

• What’s new in VR and app development

• How these tools will integrate into the current business environment

• Budget—what they cost

• Timeline from design to implementation.

Visit Design Center’s dedicated Road Show webpage for more information and to schedule a Road Show http://www.designcenterideas.com/road_show.

“We lead the pack of competitors because we work harder and smarter than they do,” Haus said. “Most of our team members have real world business experience and are able to spot new issues as they arise. Then we develop tools that actually solve the problem. For example, it’s no secret that many businesses today are threatened by mega online retailers. We have developed and created tools that help them compete effectively.”

Founded in 1969, leading software designer and developer Design Center turns strategic insights into reality through app development, virtual reality solutions, custom software and more. Rooted in design and energized by digital, Design Center creates engaging, long-term solutions that streamline business and spark conversation. The company’s user-experience-focused approach to design, development and implementation produces solutions that deliver value and profitability for clients. Among the company’s value adds is AppKits, a proprietary application management engine, that ensures the company’s solutions perform at the highest level. Design Center serves some of the world’s largest organizations from their headquarters in centrally located St. Paul, Minn. To contact Design Center call 651-699-6500 or visit http://designcenterideas.com/. Review project information and client references at: https://clutch.co/profile/design-center.