Real Estate Teams Course Coming to Utah for the First Time

SANDY , UTAH, USA, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Edge Training is proud to be bringing the Real Estate Business Institute’s Certified Real Estate Team Specialist Certification (C-RETS) to the state of Utah for the very first time.

The Certified Real Estate Team Specialist Certification is the first and only teams certification recognized by The National Association of REALTORS®. It is designed to improve team development, individual leadership skills, and financial performance - providing the tools, strategies, and knowledge that are required of today’s real estate professionals who are either considering or currently operating in a team environment. It is for team leaders, team members, those looking to start a team, and those who simply want to sharpen their management skills.

Earning the Certified Residential Team Specialist Certification requires an agent to complete three all-day classes. Day 1 will be “Team Leadership for Maximum Performance.” Day 2 will be “Designing and Sustaining Successful Teams.” Day 3 will be “HR Solutions for Teams.” The three-day Certification courses will be taught at the office of ERA Brokers Consolidated in Sandy, Utah, on October 22nd, 23rd and 24th 2018. Each of the three courses will be held from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day, and will be taught by special guest instructor, Candy Cooke.

Candy Cooke is an extraordinary real estate educator with credentials too vast and numerous to list, as she has been actively involved in the Real Estate profession for thirty-five years as a Broker, Appraiser, and Instructor. Candy is extremely passionate about education and has completed two Masters Degrees at REALTOR® University and is currently working on her Doctorate of Education at Walden University.

Cheryl Knowlton, President of Elite Edge Training says, “In today’s real estate environment, teams are the hot, new, sexy topic. Too many Agents and Brokers jump into this space not having a foggy clue as to what they are actually doing. This Certification will solve that problem.

Cheryl is relentless in her pursuit of assisting Brokers and Agents in obtaining the training they need to remain relevant and raise the bar of professionalism in real estate. Cheryl is eager to share her passion for the Certified Real Estate Team Specialist Certification courses. As the real estate industry evolves and consumers’ demands and expectations increase, many real estate professionals have begun moving their existing single-agent practice to a more sophisticated and advanced team model to better serve their clients and become more profitable. Cheryl says, “Consumers expect more from real estate professionals today than they ever have before. One way many agents have found to combat that problem (without experiencing personal burnout) is to leverage their time and talents by creating or joining a team. Even if you’re a rainmaker, you cannot do it all alone. I love the African proverb that says, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’"

Cheryl and Candy invite all Utah agents to earn their C-RETS Certification. Cheryl says, “The BIGGEST reason an agent would want to take these courses and obtain this Certification is to ELEVATE THEIR PERFORMANCE and deliver a better consumer experience. In addition to getting to earn their C-RETS Certification from Candy, who is one of the very best instructors in the real estate industry, agents will be able to come together with other like-minded real estate professionals and network and learn together and from each other. Valuable referral partnerships form regularly as a result of agents investing the time and money to take 'live' Designation and Certification courses – especially if they come from another marketplace to do so.”

Cheryl Knowlton, DREI, is an avid advocate for real estate education – holding 15 Designations and Certifications recognized by the National Association of REALTORS®. She is a record-breaking recruiter, licensed broker, real estate sales and mortgage expert and has earned these designations. She specializes in enthusiastically empowering real estate excellence by consistently delivering highly engaging and relevant content.

