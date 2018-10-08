HOUSE OF BLUES MUSIC FORWARD FOUNDATION GRANTS CHICAGO YOUTH ALL ACCESS TO CAREERS IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY
All Access Fest is a career day with a rock & roll twist that redefines what's possible for the next generation.
WHO: House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, Future Leaders ages 16-22, Industry Experts and School and Community Organizations. Confirmed Industry Experts: Mark Hubbard, Recording Academy Chicago Chapter President; Sonica Ruiz, Chicago Park District Director of Cultural Affairs; Kevin Koval, Young Chicago Authors Executive Director; Chamille Weddington, Columbia College Marketing Professor; Valerie Harris, Agency 609 Publicist; Tamika Smith, Illumination Studios Special Projects Manager; Rob Elder, Digital Executive and Author and many more. Confirmed Schools and Community Organizations: Chicago Tech, Corliss High School, John Hancock College Prep High School, Notes 4 Notes, Progressive Leadership Academy, Youth Connection Charter School and many more.
WHAT: All Access Fest is a career fair with a rock & roll twist that links passions to professions. At this free, knowledge-building and networking event, young people, ages 16-22, will attend workshops and panels and connect with music industry leaders, employers, and educational institutions to explore a variety of opportunities including degree and certification programs, industry internships, full-time jobs, performance gigs and more. Workshops and sessions will explore topics such as Women in Music, Music Business 101, Technology in Music, The Art of Networking, Monetizing Your Music and more.
WHERE: House of Blue Chicago located at: 329 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654
WHEN: October 12th from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM
WHY: The future of our industry depends on the next generation of artists and leaders. All Access Fest will inspire, prepare and connect passionate young people to opportunities that allow them to drive the music industry forward in powerful ways. Music Forward removes barriers to ensure that under-represented voices have a bridge into the music industry and the industry becomes a more accessible, diverse, and equitable place to work.
Music Forward invites everyone to play a part in transforming young lives through music by growing our family of supporters. Join the movement across social channels @HOBMusicForward and learn more at www.hobmusicforward.org.
Transform Lives. Inspire Leaders. Influence Culture.
About Music Forward Foundation
Celebrating 25 years in 2018, Music Forward is an independent nonprofit organization that redefines what’s possible for the next generation. Focusing on young people ages 12-22 in under-represented communities, we provide unmatched access to kick-start careers and champion a more inclusive music industry. Learn more at www.hobmusicforward.org.
