Nor-Tech to Showcase Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and Intel Omni-Path at DASSAULT Events

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on commercial and Linux-based high-performance technology integration solutions, just announced that they will be showcasing Intel’s latest Xeon Scalable Processors (Skylake) and Intel Omni-Path Architecture (OPA) from their booth at two Dassault SIMULIA Regional User Meetings (RUM) this fall.

The first event will be RUM Great Lakes Oct. 10-11 in Dearborn, Mich. and the second event will be RUM West in Santa Clara, Calif. Nov 15.

RUM events are a long-standing tradition within the SIMULIA community. They provide an invaluable platform for industry and academia to join together and learn how the latest simulation technology and methods can accelerate and improve product development.

Intel Xeon Scalable processors enable synergy among compute, network and storage. They optimize interconnectivity with a focus on speed without compromising data security. Highlights include:

• Optimized Performance: New features such as Intel Advanced Vector Extension 512 (Intel AVX-512) improve with workload-optimized performance and throughput increases for advanced analytics, HPC applications and data compression.

• More Efficient Operation: High-speed Integrated Intel Ethernet (up to 4x10GbE) helps reduce total system cost. It also lowers power consumption and improves transfer latency of large storage blocks and virtual machine migration.

• Improved Security: Users can deploy hardware-enhanced security to protect data and system operations without compromising performance.

Intel Omni-Path Architecture (OPA) drives exa-scale computing. It is designed to provide:

• Features and functionality at both the host and fabric levels to greatly raise levels of scaling

• CPU and fabric integration necessary for the increased computing density, improved reliability, reduced power and lower costs required by significantly larger HPC deployments

• Fabric tools to readily install, verify and manage fabrics at this level of complexity.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Dassault and Intel are key partners for us. We look forward to these RUM events every year to demonstrate our HPC hardware and integration expertise and discover ways that we can all optimize these partnerships.”

Both Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and Omni-Path are available for a free test drive on Nor-Tech’s demo cluster. To sign up visit: https://www.nor-tech.com/solutions/hpc/demo-cluster/.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro; and is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: GSA, University of Wisconsin System, NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit http://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: http://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. Media Contact: Jeanna Van Rensselar, Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com.

