Data, Analytics and the Path to a CPA
Villanova School of Business Focuses on the Importance of Data & Analytics in Accounting and FinanceCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Accountant Magazine, a professional journal for college accounting students since 1985, published its latest issue, available in print and digital.
The featured cover story, "Data, Analytics and the Path to a CPA" by Michael F. Peters, PhD, Chair, Accounting & Information Systems and the Alvin A. Clay Professor of Accounting, Villanova School of Business, explains the importance analytics and it's impact on accounting, saying "As technology continues to expand and evolve, analytics are creating opportunities for higher quality audits, better financial reporting and deeper operational insights to drive strategic decision-making."
Villanova School of Business has reshaped their graduate accounting program to prepare for the increasing use and need of data and analytics in accounting and business settings. As the author Michael Peters says, "In my experience, there's no better place for students to develop these skills than in graduate school."
The Professional Profile features the new president of Beta Alpha Psi, Alexandra Miller, CPA, Tucson, Arizona; and focuses on her leadership experiences throughout her career. Miller says, "I am thrilled to be part of helping Beta Alpha Psi celebrate its 100th anniversary. The profession has changed so much over the past century, and yet our core values remain the same."
Other articles include "Consider Your Human Capital in Career Planning" by Dr. Richard E. Coppage, CPA, CMA, University of Louisville, examines human capital, and the ways one can enhance their own human capital in the accounting profession. In conclusion, the more human capital you have the greater your financial wealth, and the less financial risk.
"A Behavioral Approach to Interviewing" by Kenneth F. Abramowicz, PhD, University of Alaska Fairbanks and D.J. Kilpatrick, PhD, CMA, University of Alaska Anchorage, provides valuable information on what recruiters are looking for when interviewing candidates for professional positions and how to look at interviewing from a recruiter's perspective. The article notes that the interview is not the only opportunity for you to interact with the recruiter, and includes a sidebar listing factors commonly used by recruiters to evaluate applicants.
In the article, "Forensic Accounting is More Than Just Fraud" written by Dr. D. Larry Crumbly, CPA, CFF, CRFAC, MAFF, Louisiana State University and Dr. Christine Cheng, Assistant Professor, Louisiana State University, explains how students must realize that a broad approach is the correct perception of the interesting field of forensic accounting. The article looks at forensic accounting from different litigation scenarios.
Published since 1985, New Accountant is a professional print and digital publication for college accounting student and accounting professionals to prepare for a career in the profession.
